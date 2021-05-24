Kane wants to leave Tottenham this summer.

Manchester United are preparing a “substantial financial package” to tempt Harry Kane to Old Trafford, according to reports. Kane has made it known that he would like to leave Tottenham Hotspur this summer, citing wanting to win trophies and challenging for the sport’s biggest honours.

Manchester City and Chelsea are also interested in the striker, but Man United are said to be prepared to push hard to land Kane if he is willing to submit a transfer request to Spurs.

Man United prepare offer for Harry Kane.

According to The Times, Man United are preparing an offer for the England captain. The Red Devils are said to be ready to compensate Kane, 27, for any loss of earnings if he submits a written transfer request to Tottenham in an effort to force through a move away from the club.

Kane, like all Premier League players, has a loyalty clause in his contract, which would be in violation of if he were to submit a written transfer request.

Man United, however, are reportedly preparing a “substantial financial package” to beat Chelsea and Manchester City to the striker, and are willing to ensure Kane does not lose out on money if he formally requests a move away from Spurs.

Man United interested in signing Harry Kane.

The Glazer family, who own Man United, are also said to be keen to sign Kane in an effort to quell supporter unrest. The club are are believed to have been keen to sign the striker for several years.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is a fan of Kane and is prepared to sell Anthony Martial to free up space in the squad for the centre-forward. Martial scored just four goals in the 2020/21 season, while Kane led the Premier League for goals (23) and assists (14).

Edinson Cavani recently agreed on a new one-year contract with Man United, but the club reportedly do not see this as an obstacle to signing Kane and are keen to have both strikers in their squad for next season.

Harry Kane: What should he do next?

Other than Spurs chairman Daniel Levy and diehard supporters of the club, few could argue that Kane is wrong to want to leave Tottenham. Spurs look highly unlikely to challenge for major honours in the near future. Tottenham have no manager, they are not in the Champions League and their squad is in need of an overhaul.

Kane, meanwhile, is at the peak of his powers and among the best strikers in the world. He has three years left on his contract but faces the prospect of spending the best years of his career at a club floating around above mid-table in the Premier League.

Kane’s desire to leave is understandable but the process won’t be easy as Levy is known to be a tough negotiator.

If he can get Spurs to let him leave, Man City or Man United seem the most likely destinations. Chelsea are also interested, but Spurs are unlikely to do business with a London rival and Kane would risk angering Tottenham supporters.

Premier League champions Man City want a replacement for Sergio Aguero, who will leave the club this summer, and would possibly be the most attractive next step for Kane.

The England captain, however, could become a legend at Old Trafford if he was to lead Man United to their first league title since 2013.