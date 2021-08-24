Gary Neville questions why Man United have not tried to sign Harry Kane

“Why are they not going for Harry Kane this week?”

Gary Neville has questioned why Manchester United have not attempted to sign Harry Kane in the current transfer window. Neville believes that Kane is the player who can help secure Man United’s first Premier League title since 2013.

Kane reportedly wants to leave Tottenham Hotspur and join Manchester City, but the two clubs have yet to agree on a transfer fee. Neville has said that the Red Devils should try to beat Man City to the England captain before the transfer window closes on August 31.

“I am struggling to understand why Manchester United are not going that extra step in this transfer window,” Neville said on Monday Night Football.

“With regards to Manchester United, they have always gone after the best player in the Premier League, the best English or British player in the Premier League, historically.

“Anthony Martial, Daniel James, Jesse Lingard, you are talking about potentially offloading a lot of wages there, potentially getting some transfer fees in.

“Why are they not going for Harry Kane this week? Because I believe that if Harry Kane entered Manchester United you could get up to 90 to 95 points.

“Without him, they are still going to have to replace Edinson Cavani and Martial next summer. Martial is not going to do it, Cavani has only got one year left.

“They are going to have to get a centre-forward at some point, why not get the man now to give them that impetus to get towards that 95 points? Because I don’t think they can just with (Jadon) Sancho and (Raphael) Varane.”

Harry Kane transfer saga: Man City ahead of Man United in race, but staying at Spurs seems most likely outcome.

According to reports on Monday, Man City are preparing a final transfer bid for Kane this week. The Telegraph report that the Premier League champions will submit an offer to Tottenham this week. While no transfer fee is mentioned, Man City’s bid could be in the region of £140m, which may not be enough to tempt Spurs to sell their star player.

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy reportedly has no intention of selling Kane, and it would take an astronomical offer – possibly £160m – for the club to even consider a bid from Man City.

The England captain, meanwhile, reportedly feels he made a ‘gentleman’s agreement’ with Levy last year and that the club told him he could leave if they could match his ambitions. Kane has three years remaining on his contract and has no buy-out clause in his deal.

