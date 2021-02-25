Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says he is still in contact with Erling Haaland

Share and Enjoy !

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said that he remains in contact with Erling Haaland, but he did not confirm whether the Borussia Dortmund striker was a transfer target for Manchester United.

Haaland, 20, played under Solskjaer for Modle and was strongly linked with a move to Old Trafford in January 2020, before he joined Dortmund.

The Norwegian striker has since solidified his status as one of the most promising strikers in the world. In 43 games for the Bundesliga side, Haaland has scored 43 goals.

Solskjaer: I keep in touch with Haaland.

Solskjaer has said that he is still in contact with his former player but didn’t openly state that Man United plan to make a move for him.

“When you have had kids and players through as a coach, you follow them and I keep in touch with Erling,” Solskjaer told reporters ahead of Man United’s Europa League tie against Real Sociedad.

“It’s great to see him become the player he has become and [how] he works to improve all the time. He’s a Dortmund player – we just wish him well there and let’s see what life will bring later on.”

“You know I can’t speak about Erling because he’s at Borussia Dortmund,” the Man United manager continued.

“And it’s disrespectful to talk too much about it, apart from that I know him and I speak to him.

“Who wasn’t interested in him a year ago? Everybody would say you would take the best players in the world and Erling is a top player.”

Raiola: Only 10 clubs could afford to sign Haaland.

Mino Raiola, Haaland’s representative, said recently that only a handful of clubs could afford to sign the striker, should he leave Dortmund this summer.

“It is obvious that everybody is looking at Erling as one of those potential new future stars because it’s so difficult to do what he does at his age at his level,” Raiola told the BBC.

“He will be one of the future stars of the next decade because we see that stars such as Ibrahimovic, Ronaldo and Messi are coming to an age where everyone asks themselves: ‘How long can we still enjoy them?’ So everyone is looking for the new generation.

“Only a maximum of 10 clubs can afford to buy [Haaland] and give the platform you would like after you’ve been in Dortmund. and four of those clubs are in [England].”

