“If they could get either Erling Haaland or Harry Kane, they would become real contenders.”

Graeme Souness has said that if Manchester United sign a “top striker” they can mount a challenge to win the Premier League.

Man United are currently 11 points behind Manchester City, with a game in hand. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team have scored six goals fewer than their rivals, and Souness believes, to bridge the gap, the Red Devils must sign an elite centre-forward.

The former Liverpool manager has said that Man United should aim to sign Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane or Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland.

Graeme Souness: Man United should sign Kane or Haaland.

“For United to get closer to City next season, their priority this summer has to be to sign a top striker and it looks like a few may be on the market,” Souness writes in The Sunday Times.

Souness said, if he had to pick between the strikers, he would opt for Kane, as the England captain is an established Premier League star. The Spurs striker has scored 164 goals in 240 games in the division.

“If you pushed me, I’d go for Kane, who turns 28 this summer, because he’s a proven performer in the Premier League and still has several years left at his peak. The only question mark is the ankle injuries he seems susceptible to.

“With Haaland, who is only 20, you will pay a premium for his enormous potential. We’ve seen Kai Havertz and Timo Werner do well in Germany, then come to Chelsea and find life more difficult in England.

“Will Haaland be like that? I don’t think so, because he’s more powerful and aggressive than they are, but he didn’t score in the two games against City and it’s a possibility.”

