Glenn Whelan Has Left Hearts Just Five Months After Joining The Club

Glenn Whelan is looking for a new club after leaving Hearts just five months after joining the club.

The Republic of Ireland midfielder had his contract cancelled by “mutual agreement” after falling out of favour under the club’s new manager Daniel Stendel. Whelan was signed by Stendel’s predecessor Craig Levein, but only made 17 appearances for the Edinburgh side, who are currently bottom of the Scottish Premiership table.

Whelan’s time at the club was effectively over when the Hearts manager singled him out for a lack of leadership at the end of December.

“I can say he is a good type. He wants to take responsibility but I have seen only three games,” Stendel said.

“Do you have the feeling he is a leader in this group? It’s not Glenn’s fault – but a real leader in the centre of the pitch? Sorry. Maybe I missed it. Michael Smith tries to take responsibility on the pitch.

“Before I came here, they signed some players who have experience and are the right age to take the responsibility but maybe they are not fit at the moment or they cannot handle the situation at the moment.”

Whelan joined the club on a free transfer in August after his contract with Aston Villa expired at the end of last season.

The midfielder, who turns 36 later this month, has been a key player for Ireland under Mick McCarthy in the Euro 2020 qualification campaign.

He is now free to find another club to keep himself in contention for Ireland’s playoff against Slovakia in March.