Giorgio Chiellini ‘almost signed for Sunderland’ when Roy Keane was the club’s manager

“A couple of days later, he called me back and said, ‘Chiellini is up for it.'”

Sunderland almost signed Italy captain Giorgio Chiellini when Roy Keane was the club’s manager, according to Sunderland’s former chief scout.

Keane was the Black Cats manager from August 2006 to December 2008, and helped the club win promotion to the Premier League and remain in the division.

According to Mike Brown, Keane very nearly had Juventus legend Chiellini in his team, only for the transfer to collapse at the 11th hour.

Ex-Sunderland scout: Giorgio Chiellini almost joined the club when Roy Keane was the manager.

At the time, Chiellini was playing for Juventus, the club he joined in 2005. The Italy captain is still with the Turin club 16 years later and has played 535 times for them.

However, according to Brown, the defender was interested in moving to the Stadium of Light.

“It was a day, like many others, when I took a call from an agent who said, ‘would you be interested in Chiellini?” Brown told the Mirror.

“‘I replied, ‘Does a child like Christmas? Absolutely, we would, yes. But there’s no chance he’ll come here.’ He said, ‘leave it with me’, so I did. A couple of days later, he called me back and said, ‘Chiellini is up for it.’

“So, I went and saw Roy Keane and left it with them. Subsequently, I asked the boss what was going on and he said, ‘It’s all but done.’ You could have knocked me down with a feather.

“A fee was agreed with Juventus – £8million – and Chiellini’s terms had been as well. We were all set to go. I thought, ‘If we get this over the line, we have swum the Channel’.”

Chiellini transfer to Sunderland collapses.

According to Brown, the deal collapsed over a fee of £200,000.

“But somewhere in the negotiations in the hierarchy – it was nothing to do with Roy or me, Roy wanted Chiellini to come – it fell down over £200,000. Who wanted it or what it was for, I don’t know.

“It was a real shame because I’d put my life on this kid turning out to be a cracker.

“Can you imagine what he would have been like? He would have been another Charlie Hurley for Sunderland.”

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Giorgio Chiellini, roy keane, sunderland