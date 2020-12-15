“I was talking to Gerard Houllier, who has a very high opinion of his abilities.”

Gerrard Houllier passed away on Monday at the age of 73 following a heart operation. The Frenchman will always be a Liverpool legend, after helping the club win a treble of trophies in 2001 and return to the Champions League.

He is credited with laying the foundations for the modern Liverpool FC and his presence will be sadly missed at the club.

Houllier, however, also played a small role in the modern Manchester United, Liverpool’s great rivals.

The former France manager recommended that the club sign Eric Cantona, his compatriot who became a transformative player for the Red Devils in the 1990s.

Cantona’s search for a fresh start in England.

At the start of 1992, Cantona was looking for a club after burning several bridges with clubs in his native France.

The gifted forward was still an important player to France manager Michel Platini, who was preparing for Euro 92.

Platini and assistant coach, Houllier, got in touch with clubs in England to try to find someone to take Cantona.

The forward, then 25, was originally due to go to Sheffield Wednesday. After that deal fell through, Cantona ended up signing for Leeds United where he became a cult hero and helped the Yorkshire club win the First Division.

By November 1992, however, Cantona was on the move again. Howard Wilkinson, the Leeds manager, was prepared to sell the maverick striker and Man United paid just £1.2m for him.

Cantona became the club’s key player as the Red Devils won four of the next five Premier League titles and two doubles.

Houllier’s role in Ferguson signing Cantona.

In the winter of 1992, Alex Ferguson needed a new striker after losing summer signing Dion Dublin to injury. Both his players and Gerrard Houllier recommended he went for Cantona.

“Well, when we played Leeds earlier in the season and beat them 2–0, Bruce and Pallister were raving about him in the bath after the game and last week I was talking to Gerard Houllier, who has a very high opinion of his abilities,” Ferguson writes in his first autobiography.

Ferguson weighed up the pros and cons of a potential move for Cantona, and was understandably unsure about signing a player who left French football with a reputation for being difficult.

Yet, Houllier’s endorsement of Cantona appears to have helped convince Ferguson.

Houllier’s opinion of Cantona.

“Obviously we had to consider the danger that he would be bringing too much awkward baggage with him,” Ferguson writes.

“But, from what Houllier had said about him, it did not seem that he was the big bad wolf portrayed by the media, so I was prepared to bet on the Frenchman. ”

And, when Cantona subsequently joined Man United, Houllier’s assessment of the forward proved correct.

“They walked in at twenty past twelve and, when Eric went to sit with the players, I immediately quizzed Brian (McClair) about how he had trained. Brian’s verdict was that Eric had worked brilliantly and when he filled in the details

“I remembered something Gerard Houllier had said to me about Cantona: ‘He likes to train and also he needs to train hard.’ If that was the case, he had come to the right club.”

It appears that Ferguson valued Houllier’s opinion, even in 1992, six years before the Frenchman became Liverpool manager.

The Scot paid tribute to Houllier following his passing on Monday, saying that the pair were “great friends.”

