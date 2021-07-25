Georginio Wijnaldum reveals reason for Liverpool exit

“There was some moment when I didn’t feel love and appreciated there.”

Georginio Wijnaldum has said that he didn’t “feel the love” from Liverpool fans on social media when asked why he left the club.

The Dutch midfielder left Anfield following the expiration of his contract at the end of last season. He has since signed for Paris Saint-Germain.

Wijnaldum was the subject of much transfer speculation in the final year of his contract at Liverpool. Jurgen Klopp reportedly wanted him to stay, but the club is said to have opted against offering the 30-year-old a lengthy, lucrative deal.

Yet, the midfielder appeared to stress that the reaction of some fans on social media towards him, rather than any negotiation issues with Liverpool, was a factor in his exit after five years on Merseyside.

“Every day in training and in the game I gave everything,” Wijnaldum told The Sunday Times.

“Liverpool meant so much to me. There was some moment when I didn’t feel love and appreciated there.

“Not by my teammates, not the people at Melwood. I know they all loved me and I loved them. It was not from that side, more from the other side.”

“The fans in the stadium and the fans in social media were two different things. In the stadium, I can say nothing bad about them. They always supported me.

“On social media, if we lost I was the one who got the blame — [claiming] that I wanted to leave,” the former Newcastle United midfielder continued.

Proud! It's a very special day for me and my family. Really looking forward to this new journey with this great club 🔴🔵 🇫🇷 Fier! C'est un jour très spécial pour moi et ma famille. Excité par cette nouvelle aventure avec ce grand club🔴🔵#AllezParis #WeAreParis #ICICESTPARIS pic.twitter.com/mwo2K8MWW4 — Gini Wijnaldum (@GWijnaldum) July 22, 2021

Wijnaldum also went on to say that he could have pulled out of games in his final year at Liverpool to protect himself ahead of a move away from the club. But he wanted to play and help his team. He feels that the Liverpool fans who criticised him are unaware of this side of the game.

“There was a moment when I was like, ‘Wow, if they only knew what I was doing to stay fit and play every game.’ You cannot complain because that is your job.

“But other players might have said, ‘I’m not fit.’ You get players in their last year who are like, ‘I’m not playing because it’s a risk.’ I did the opposite. I didn’t always play good but after the game, I could look in the mirror and say, ‘I trained hard to get better.’

“There was a moment when I didn’t feel loved. In the last two seasons, I had it a few times.”

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher disputed Wijnaldum’s reasoning for leaving the club. Carragher said that the midfielder’s decision came down to money.

I love Gini but this is not right, social media is a circus & every club has clowns. Turn off your notifications & if it’s bothering you that much delete the app! He wanted more money the club said no, that’s football! https://t.co/NNmiyFXYBY — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) July 24, 2021

