Gary Neville has revealed who he feels is the most underrated player from his time at Manchester United.

Neville played alongside several unsung heroes for Man United – from Park Ji Sung to Denis Irwin, John O’Shea to Michael Carrick. The former England full-back, however, regards Darren Fletcher as the most underrated player of his former teammates.

Neville on Man United’s most underrated player.

As part of a Q & A session on social media on Wednesday afternoon, Neville was asked who was the most underrated footballer he played alongside, and he named the former Scotland and Man United midfielder.

Fletcher played 342 times for the Red Devils and scored 24 goals. The midfielder was part of Alex Ferguson’s team which won five Premier League titles, the Champions League, the FA Cup and the Club World Cup.

After some difficult early seasons at Old Trafford, Fletcher became a key player for Ferguson and one of his most trusted players. He left Man United for West Bromwich Albion in 2014 before finishing his career with Stock City in 2019.

The 37-year-old is now back at Old Trafford, working as a first-team coach under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Why not try these Premier League brainteasers? Just click below.

Name the last player to be named the PFA Player of the Year despite his team finishing in the bottom half of the Premier League table.

Name the last player to be named in the Premier League PFA Team of the Season despite his team finishing bottom of the table.

Name the only player in the Premier League era to be sent off before they turned 18 years of age.

