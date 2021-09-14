“To be fair, it’s such a long time since Messi led Argentina to victory in Copa America, they’re entitled to forget it.”

Gary Lineker and Jamie Carragher were involved in a Twitter spat on Tuesday morning after Lineker highlighted a mistake on a Monday Night Football information graphic.

The Match of the Day presenter took issue with a graphic that incorrectly stated that Lionel Messi had never won a trophy at international level for Argentina. Carragher fired back and the two got involved in a back and forth.

On Sky Sports on Monday night, Carragher and Gary Neville had a debate about who was the better player – Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo. Carragher firmly sided with Messi, while Neville argued for Ronaldo.

As the pair debated, MNF showed a series of infographics, one of which did not include that Messi had won the Copa America with Argentina earlier this year.

The BBC presenter highlighted this on Twitter on Tuesday morning. Carragher soon responded.

To be fair, it’s such a long time since Messi led Argentina to victory in Copa America, they’re entitled to forget it. 🥴 pic.twitter.com/zh9TysLsnE — Gary Lineker 💙 (@GaryLineker) September 13, 2021

Carragher responded:

“We made a mistake on a graphic over Messi’s international honours. It happens a lot on MOTD. Check Messi’s record in 2006 in the CL, he didn’t play 1 min after 1st KO round, so we counted it as 3. We don’t have autocue on MNF so I’m sure you’d also make a mistake now & again.”

Lineker replied, saying that he and the Match of the Day team also make mistakes, which are “quite rightly pointed out.”

Carragher responded, saying that no one from MNF has ever highlighted mistakes made on MOTD.

The former Liverpool defender also appeared to take a dig at Lineker for using an autocue on the BBC show and for his use of Twitter.

“Not by anyone on MNF, as we realise it’s not easy. I know you spend the majority of your time on Twitter but just look after MOTD & we’ll do the same on MNF. If you ever want to come on with no autocue you’re welcome.”

You can read the exchange below.

