In today’s transfer news, Liverpool are planning a summer move for defender Ben White. Jack Wilshere has been offered a career lifeline. And Spurs are unlikely to sign Gareth Bale on a permanent deal.

Tottenham Hotspur are unlikely to sign Gareth Bale on a permanent deal, according to The Times.

Bale is currently on loan at Spurs from Real Madrid, but he barely featured for the club.

The Welshman has played just 161 minutes in the Premier League, and his playing time has been mostly limited to substitute appearances.

Bale, 31, is said to have settled in well at Tottenham and is a popular member of Jose Mourinho’s squad.

He reportedly wants to play more games in the second half of the season. And, with Spurs still involved in the Europa League and FA Cup, he may get more chances.

Yet, Spurs are not expected to try sign Bale on a permanent deal.

The Welshman has 18-months remaining on his contract with Real Madrid but has almost certainly played his final game for the Spanish giants.

Liverpool plot Ben White transfer.

Liverpool are planning on making a summer transfer move for Brighton & Hove Albion defender Ben White, according to The Liverpool Echo.

White has impressed for Brighton this season, and on loan with Leeds last year.

The English defender, 23, can is a ball-playing centre-half, who can also play in midfield and at right-back.

Liverpool are currently short of centre-backs. Both Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez are suffering from long-term injuries, and Joel Matip has also been missing through injury.

Jurgen Klopp played Jordan Henderson and Fabinho, two midfielders, at centre-half in Liverpool’s last Premier League game – a 1-0 defeat away to Southampton.

Yet, despite their injury troubles, Liverpool will reportedly wait until the summer to sign a new centre-back, and White is understood to be their number one target.

Bournemouth to offer Wilshere a contract.

And finally, Bournemouth are set to offer Jack Wilshere a contract, according to The Daily Mail.

Wilshere has been without a club since he was released by West Ham United in October.

The former Arsenal midfielder, 29, has been training with Bournemouth over the last few weeks and has reportedly impressed the Championship club.

The Cherries are said to have opened talks with Wilshere and will offer him a short-term contract until the end of the season. Wilshere spent a season on loan with the club in the 2016/17 campaign when he made 27 appearances.

