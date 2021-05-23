“It will just cause chaos if I say anything.”

Gareth Bale was asked about his future and the future of his teammate Harry Kane following Tottenham Hotspur’s final game of the Premier League season. The pair combined well in Spurs’ dramatic 4-2 win over Leicester City on Sunday afternoon. However, they may not be at the club next season.

Kane scored once and Bale got two goals as Tottenham ended Leicester’s hopes of qualifying for the Champions League, and Spurs secured their place in the new Uefa Europa Conference League.

It could, however, be their final game for Tottenham.

Bale is due to return to parent club Real Madrid after a season on loan with Spurs, and Kane has made it known that he wants to leave Tottenham this summer.

The Welsh forward was inevitably asked about his future, and Kane, following the match at the King Power Stadium on Sunday. Bale didn’t reveal too much other than to say he will make his decision public after Euro 2020, where he will be part of Wales’ team.

Bale, 31, said it would “cause chaos” if he was to speak directly about his next move or Kane’s future.

“It will happen after the Euros,” Bale said on Sky Sports when asked about his future with the club.

“I know what I’m doing, (but) it will just cause chaos if I say anything… I’m not thinking about anything else other than Wales.”

Bale was then asked about Kane and if he knew what the England forward has planned for the next move in his career.

“I don’t know. He’s a fantastic player, no one can deny that,” Bale said about the Spurs striker, who ended the season as the top goalscorer in the Premier League and the player with the most assists.

“He has had another fantastic season again. He’s a Tottenham Hotspur player, everyone wants him here at the club. He’s a massive player for us here and everyone wants him to stay.”

