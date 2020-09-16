Several fringe Premier League players could be on the move.

Today’s transfer news round, Galatasaray could be set to sign Jack Wilshere and Everton have put ‘an entire team’ of players up for sale.

While Tottenham Hotspur look set to beat Manchester United to the signings of Sergio Reguilón and Gareth Bale.

Whilshere wanted by Galatasaray.

Jack Wilshere’s time at West Ham United could be coming to an end.

According to reports in Turkey, translated by Sports Witness, Galatasaray are interested in signing him.

Galatasaray are in the market for a new midfielder but the Turkish giants will reportedly seek a detailed medical report on the player.

Wilshere was linked with a move to Fenerbahce after he left Arsenal in 2018. The England midfielder, however, opted to join West Ham in a bid to kickstart his career.

Unfortunately for the 28-year-old, his move to the London side has not worked out. He has played just 18 times for the Hammers over the last two years due to injury and fitness issues.

Wilshere’s contract with West Ham expires in 2021. There were reports that the club were prepared to buy him out of the final year of the deal.

Everton plan clear-out.

Everton are prepared to move on ‘an entire team of players’ as they seek to trim their squad, according to the Times.

The Toffess are willing to consider offers for most of the players who were not in their matchday squad for the 1-0 victory over Tottenham Hotspur last Sunday.

Everton are prepared to sell Gylfi Sigurdsson, Theo Walcott, Fabian Delph, Bernard, Alex Iwobi and Cenk Tosun.

While Yannick Bolasie, Muhamed Besic and Sandro Ramírez are not part of Carlo Ancelotti’s plans.

Man United set to miss out on transfer targets to Tottenham.

Elsewhere, Tottenham Hotspur have swooped to beat Manchester United to transfer targets Gareth Bale and Sergio Reguilón, according to multiple reports.

Man United were understood to be close to signing left-back Reguilón from Real Madrid.

The transfer reportedly broke down over Real Madrid’s insistence on insterting a buy-back clause in the deal.

Spurs moved in and the player looks set to join the north London club this week.

#thfc Have heard Reguilon is at the training ground with a view to completing his medical today and tomorrow, with an announcement likely tomorrow. — Dan Kilpatrick (@Dan_KP) September 16, 2020

Man United’s interest in Bale wasn’t as concrete. The club saw him as a back-up option should they fail to land Jodan Sancho.

However, Spurs didn’t wait around for the Red Devils to make a move. The Welsh forward now looks set to return to the club.

Real Madrid are prepared to sanction a loan deal. Tottenham will reportedly pay half of Bale’s reported £600,000 a week wages.