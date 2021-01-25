Chelsea sack Frank Lampard after poor run of form

The decision was confirmed on Monday morning.

Frank Lampard has been sacked by Chelsea. The club announced his departure in a statement, saying that it was ‘difficult decision’, but ‘not one that the owner and the Board have taken lightly’.

Chelsea beat Luton Town 3-1 in the FA Cup fourth-round tie at Stamford Bridge on Sunday, but it appears Lampard’s fate has been sealed for weeks.

The Blues have been on a poor run of form for over a month. Since beating Leeds United 3-1 on December 5, Lampard’s team have only won two Premier League matches.

The Chelsea legend oversaw a massive transfer spree in the summer, with the club spending over €200m on new players.

Lampard, however, appeared incapable of forging a cohesive, winning team with the talent at his disposal.

Summer signings Timo Werner and Kai Havertz, in particular, have struggled for form.

Lampard didn’t get any more time to try put things right.

Chelsea board are ‘furious’ about the club’s form.

According to The Telegraph, who broke the news, Chelsea players were told not to report to the training ground until this afternoon.

Italian football journalism Fabrizio Romano, meanwhile, reported that Chelsea’s board have been ‘furious’ and ‘disappointed about to the club’s form for weeks.

Chelsea currently sit in ninth place in the Premier League. Lampard had 18 months left on his contract.

According to The Athletic, Chelsea will replace Frank Lampard with Thomas Tuchel, the former PSG and Borussia Dortmund manager.

Chelsea statement about decision to sack Frank Lampard.

You can read Chelsea’s statement about Lampard’s dismissal below.

‘This has been a very difficult decision, and not one that the owner and the Board have taken lightly.

‘We are grateful to Frank for what he has achieved in his time as Head Coach of the Club. However, recent results and performances have not met the Club’s expectations, leaving the Club mid-table without any clear path to sustained improvement.

‘There can never be a good time to part ways with a club legend such as Frank, but after lengthy deliberation and consideration it was decided a change is needed now to give the Club time to improve performances and results this season.

‘Roman Abramovich said,

‘“This was a very difficult decision for the Club, not least because I have an excellent personal relationship with Frank and I have the utmost respect for him’.

‘“He is a man of great integrity and has the highest of work ethics. However, under current circumstances we believe it is best to change managers.

‘“On behalf of everyone at the Club, the Board and personally, I would like to thank Frank for his work as Head Coach and wish him every success in the future. He is an important icon of this great club and his status here remains undiminished. He will always be warmly welcomed back at Stamford Bridge.”

‘The Club will be making no further comment until such time as a new Head Coach is appointed.’

