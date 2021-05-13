Lampard has been out of work since January.

Frank Lampard could return to management this summer, according to reports. The former Chelsea coach is said to be among the “leading contenders” to replace Roy Hodgson as Crystal Palace manager.

Frank Lampard reportedly in contention to become the new Crystal Palace manager.

Hodgson is the fifth-longest serving manager in the Premier League, behind Sean Dyche, Jurgen Klopp, Pep Guardiola and Nuno Espirito Santo.

The former England coach, 74, took charge of Palace in September 2017 and has helped the Eagles remain in the Premier League ever since. Hodgson is out of contract in the summer and the south London club have yet to offer him a new deal. Palace are also reportedly planning to overhaul their squad, with 11 players out of contract at the end of the season.

According to The Telegraph, Lampard, 42, is among several contenders to replace Hodgson, who is expected to exit the club. Burnley manager Dyche and former Bournemouth coach Eddie Howe are the other managers who have been linked with the position.

Frank Lampard & Crystal Palace.

Lampard has reportedly “moved ahead” of Dyche and Howe on Crystal Palace’s shortlist.

The former West Ham United midfielder is said to be keen to manage in the Premier League again, but will “want assurances” that Palace have the means to progress up the Premier League table.

Lampard’s connections with Chelsea are understood to appeal to Palace, as he could reportedly move to sign some of the club’s talented fringe players, such as Billy Gilmour and Tammy Abraham.

Lampard’s managerial career so far.

Lampard began his managerial career with Derby County in 2018. The Rams finished sixth in the Championship under the former England midfielder, the same position they finished in the season before he arrived, and lost to Aston Villa in the Championship play-off final.

Lampard then took charge of Chelsea, where he was a club legend and the Blues’ all-time top goalscorer. In his first season as head coach at Stamford Bridge, Chelsea qualified for the Champions League and he blooded several young British players in the first-team.

Chelsea since Lampard left.

Chelsea spent over €200m on new players last summer, but Lampard failed to forge a cohesive team. The Blues were top of the Premier League table following a 3-1 win against Leeds United on December 5. However, they only won a further two league matches under Lampard and were in ninth place when he was sacked in January.

Under his successor Thomas Tuchel, Chelsea have reached the Champions League final, the FA Cup final and have won 17 games. They are currently in fourth place in the Premier League.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: crystal palace, frank lampard, Premier League