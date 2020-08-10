Tony Cascarino has urged Frank Lampard to fix Chelsea’s defensive errors or risk being left behind by rivals.

Frank Lampard’s side have been impressive in attack all year but leaky at the back, with rival teams often cutting through them at will.

On Saturday, Bayern Munich knocked them out of the Champions League when they beat the Blues 4-1 on the night, 7-1 on aggregate.

Chelsea’s defensive issues

Chelsea conceded 79 goals in all competitions in the 2019/20 season. The last time the club conceded so many goals in a campaign was back in the 1990/91 season.

Cascarino, who played for Chelsea between 1992 and 1994, has warned that his former team cannot continue to keep conceding goals at such a rate.

The former Republic of Ireland centre-forward said that Lampard’s team are a ‘total mess’ and offer too much space to opponents.

“I don’t know who is coaching the players at Chelsea – they’re a mess,” Cascarino said on Talk Sport.

“Defensively, they are a total mess. They give up space all the time which is one of the worst things you can do. Because people expose you and exploit what you give them, especially a team like Bayern.”

Cascarino said that Chelsea constantly make the same mistakes in matches and have become predictable to play against.

“I keep seeing the same things, it’s like Groundhog Day, like déjà vu,” he said.

“A player gets out wide, crosses it in the box, Chelsea’s centre-backs are both looking at each other and someone heads it in or finishes it off quite simply.

“Whoever the personnel is… the same thing is happening.”

He warned that, if they do not get their defence in order, Chelsea will be ‘just another (Champions League) group stage team.’

“They have got quality, they have world-class players in their team and have got some of the best youngsters around. There are a lot of strings to Frank Lampard’s bow.

“But if he doesn’t get this defensive side right and make Chelsea much tougher to beat, they are not going to do anything. In the Champions League, they’re going to become just another group stage team, no more.

“Whoever the personnel is, and he’s changed many centre-backs over the course of the season, the same thing is happening. Reece James, he’s really good going forward but he can’t defend for toffee!”

“Even Chelsea fans know, the team is an easy side to play against.”

Finally, Cascarino said that Lampard’s side are ‘easy to play against.’

“Yeah, he’s made the Champions League, yes he’s got this young squad. But I’m just looking at what I see. Even Chelsea fans know, the team is an easy side to play against more often than not.”

Chelsea finished fourth in the Premier League and qualified for the Champions League again.

They have strengthened in forward positions ahead of the new campaign, signing Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech. However, the London club have yet to add defensive reinforcements.