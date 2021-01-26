“That’s certainly something that would interest any manager.”

Harry Redknapp has suggested that his nephew Frank Lampard may be tempted to become Celtic manager should the position become available.

Redknapp was speaking following Chelsea’s decision to sack Lampard as head coach 18 months into his tenure. Lampard helped the club qualify for the Champions League last season and blooded several young players in the first-team.

Yet, after summer transfer spending spree, the former England midfielder was unable to forge a cohesive team this season and the Blues are currently ninth in the Premier League.

Celtic’s season.

Meanwhile, in Glasgow, Celtic are experiencing a difficult season and are currently 23 points behind league leaders, and bitter rivals, Rangers.

Neil Lennon, the Celtic manager, is under intense scrutiny but has been backed by the club’s board.

Redknapp admitted that Lampard could be tempted to take the Celtic job, should it become available.

If Lampard was to become Celtic manager – which seems a long shot at this juncture – he would renew his rivalry with Steven Gerrard, the Rangers manager and former England midfielder.

🗣"I'm gutted for Frank, but he will be back before no time" Rangers boss Steven Gerrard reacts to his former England teammate Frank Lampard's sacking from Chelsea pic.twitter.com/7s3z7jxifT — Football Daily (@footballdaily) January 26, 2021

Harry Redknapp: Celtic job would interest any manager.

“That’s certainly something that would interest any manager,” Redknapp told the Daily Record.

“It’s a great football club to come and manage, that’s for sure.

“Neil Lennon is still there so I wouldn’t want to talk too much about someone else taking his job. But obviously, it would be interesting to see Frank in direct opposition to Steven Gerrard.

“Would Frank want to jump straight back in if it did become available? I wouldn’t know.

“But you could certainly see the appeal.”

Chelsea after Lampard.

Lampard is set to be replaced by Thomas Tuchel as Chelsea manager. The German was Paris Saint-Germain coach last season when they reached the Champions League final.

PSG sacked Tuchel, who previously coached Borussia Dortmund, before Christmas and replaced him with Mauricio Pochettino, the former Tottenham manager.

Read next – Behind the scenes details show why Chelsea sacked Frank Lampard.

Read More About: Celtic, frank lampard, Harry Redknapp