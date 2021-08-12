Here are four must-have players and four differentials for the new FPL season.

The Premier League returns on Friday evening and that means the return of Fantasy Premier League, the massively popular game that almost eight million people played last season.

Whether you’re an FPL veteran or a rookie, here are some tips that will hopefully help you in the opening few weeks of the season. We have recommended four must-have players and four differentials for your team.

Four must-have players.

These are players who, if you don’t have in your team, you could be left behind if they score big. Some are defensive options, in your team to simply prevent dropping down your mini-league or the overall rankings.

Goalkeeper: Emiliano Martínez.

Aston Villa. 5.5m. Ownership: 37.8%

Opening three fixtures: Watford (A), Newcastle (H), Brentford (H).

The Aston Villa goalkeeper is owned by almost 40 per cent of managers in the game, but don’t let that put you off signing him.

Martínez was excellent for Villa and in FPL last season. The Argentine was the highest-scoring goalkeeper in the game with 186 points – 29 of those were bonus points.

Martínez looks set to continue that form this season, and Villa’s opening three fixtures all have clean sheet potential.

Defender: Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Liverpool. £7.5m. Ownership: 32.4%

Opening three fixtures: Norwich (A), Burnley (A), Chelsea (A).

Alexander-Arnold is the most expensive defender in the game, but with good reason – no other defender offers such high potential for returns for clean sheets, assists and the odd goal.

By his own high standards, the Liverpool full-back had a mixed campaign last year, but he still finished the season with two goals, eight assists and 10 clean sheets.

With Virgil van Dijk back, Liverpool’s defence could be water-tight again. And Alexander-Arnold has had an entire summer to rest after picking up an injury ahead of the Euros. All the signs point towards a strong season for the full-back.

Midfielder: Mohamed Salah.

Liverpool. £12.5m. Ownership: 50.8%.

Opening three fixtures: Norwich (A), Burnley (A), Chelsea (A).

Salah has been an FPL revelation over the last four years. Last season he finished with 231 points, the second-highest scoring midfielder in the game after Bruno Fernandes. Yet, it was Salah’s lowest-scoring season since joining Liverpool in 2017. He should surpass that score this season with Liverpool unlikely to struggle to the same extent as they did last year.

Don’t overthink it or try to be clever, Salah is simply a set-and-forget player so just get him into your team – ignore the price and even the fixtures.

If he scores a hat-trick on the opening weekend against Norwich and you haven’t got him in your team, you will get off to the worst possible start to the season.

Forward: Kelechi Iheanacho.

Leicester City. £7.5m. Ownership: 15.5%.

Opening three fixtures: Wolves (H), West Ham (A), Norwich City (A).

Iheanacho scored 12 Premier League goals in his final 15 games of last season. The Nigerian striker went on a hot streak of form and soon found himself in almost every FPL team.

He appears to have carried some of that form in this campaign. Iheanacho scored the only goal of the Community Shield victory over Man City last week and with Jamie Vardy’s minutes likely to be managed more, he could become a key player for Brendan Rodgers side.

It would be advisable to get ahead of your rival FPL managers this year and bring Iheanacho straight into your team for the opening weekend. I won my mini-league by a single point last season and it was largely due to signing Iheanacho a week before the person who finished second.

Four FPL differentials.

A ‘differential’ in FPL is a player with less than 15 per cent ownership. These are the players that will help you shoot up your mini-league and get ahead of rival FPL managers.

Goalkeeper: Nick Pope.

Burnley. £5.5m. Ownership: 4.9%.

Opening three fixtures: Brighton (H), Liverpool (A), Leeds (H).

Pope has been one of the best goalkeepers in FPL over the last few years. The Burnley ‘keeper is an excellent shot-stopper and a guaranteed starter.

Last season, Pope kept 11 clean sheets and in the campaign before he kept 15 clean sheets. Burnley constantly defy expectations in the Premier League, thanks largely to their excellent defensive trio of Ben Mee, James Tarkowski and Pope.

The goalkeeper is also largely fixture-proof, as even against the better teams, Pope has potential for save points or bonus points. The England international recorded 20 bonus points last season – only Villa’s Martínez scored more (27).

Defender: Konstantinos Tsimikas.

Liverpool. £4.0m. Ownership: 14.6%.

Opening three fixtures: Norwich (A), Burnley (A), Chelsea (A).

Andy Robertson’s injury has opened a slot at left-back and presented an opportunity for Tsimikas to finally get some game time for Liverpool, after making just seven appearances across all competitions last year.

Robertson’s injury also presents a great opportunity for FPL managers – a four million defender with potential for attacking returns starting for one of the strongest defences in the Premier League. Liverpool also have two excellent opening fixtures.

This is a no-brainer, so jump on it now before millions of FPL managers sign Tsimikas next week and his price starts to go up. When Robertson is fit, he will return to the starting XI so take the opportunity to sign Tsimikas while you can.

🚨 NEW: Since joining Liverpool, Kostas Tsimikas has studied Andy Robertson closely. Klopp loved Tsimikas’ eagerness to embrace the challenge of competing with Robertson for minutes and now he has the chance to really show what he can do. #awlive [@JamesPearceLFC] pic.twitter.com/kUoxuOwB1j — Anfield Watch (@AnfieldWatch) August 10, 2021

Midfielder: Nicolas Pépé.

Arsenal. £7.5m. Ownership: 3.3%

Opening three fixtures: Brentford (A), Chelsea (H), Man City (A).

The Ivory Coast winger, who joined the Gunners from Lille for £72m in 2019, has been written off by some as a flop, an embodiment of Arsenal’s poor transfer business in recent seasons.

Yet, Pépé scored 10 goals and registered three assists last season. His form in the second half of the campaign was excellent, particularly in the final few weeks. Pépé scored four times in his final two games of the season, and no Arsenal player had more shots in the box in the second half of the season (31, with 15 of those on target).

Arsenal have a decent-looking opening game away to Brentford followed by two tough matches. But after that, the Gunners have some favourable fixtures against the likes of Norwich, Burnley, Brighton and Crystal Palace.

Pépé’s numbers from last season suggest he has turned a corner in his career, and he could prove to be a savvy-signing for your FPL team this year.

Forward: Chris Wood.

Burnley. £7m. Ownership: 3.3%.

Opening three fixtures: Brighton (H), Liverpool (A), Leeds (H).

Wood is one of the most consistent, but underrated, centre-forwards in the Premier League. Since joining Burnley in 2017, he has netted double figures in every season, (10, 10, 14, 12). Wood is also a guaranteed starter and has played over 2,000 minutes in each of his last three seasons.

The New Zealander’s appeal is even greater given the lack of blue-chip options for FPL forwards, as none of the expensive forwards represent good value for the start of the season.

Harry Kane (£12.5m) has just returned to training. Jamie Vardy (£10.5m) looks to be gradually winding down and his minutes will be managed this season. While Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (£10m), Timo Werner (£9m) and Roberto Firmino (£9m) are not worth signing based on last season’s form.

Until Romelu Lukaku officially joins Chelsea, it is worth opting for more budget-friendly options, such as Wood and Iheanacho.

If you want to join Pundit Arena’s FPL League, just click here.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Premier League