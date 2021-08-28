Three players to look at bringing into your FPL team for gameweek three.

We have tipped a defender, midfielder and forward to sign this weekend, gameweek three, in Fantasy Premier League. And if you want to join Pundit Arena’s FPL league, the link is at the bottom of this article.

All three of our #FPL tips scored this weekend, including Shane Duffy ☘️ The Irish defender scored a goal and kept a clean sheet against Watford, earning 14 points in @OfficialFPL 🙌https://t.co/eD6VP7BUpb — Pundit Arena (@PunditArena) August 23, 2021

FPL tips: Gameweek 3.

Defender: Aaron Cresswell.

West Ham United. 5.5m. Ownership: 18.2%

Next three fixtures: Crystal Palace (H), Southampton (A), Manchester United (H).

Aaron Creswell is a key player in the most in-form team in the Premier League at the moment. West Ham have won their opening two games, scoring four goals in each match, and look on course to rack up a third win from three against a struggling Crystal Palace side.

Cresswell appears almost certain to record a clean sheet against Palace, who have yet to find the net this season and have had fewer shots per game than any other side in the division. The full-back could even add an assist and bonus points as, last season, he registered 11 assists and kept 11 clean sheets. Creswell is also on corners for West Ham and is an important attacking player for David Moyes’ team.

FPL tips: Gameweek 3.

Midfielder: Heung-Min Son.

Tottenham. 10.1m. Ownership: 24.8%

Next three fixtures: Watford (H), Crystal Palace (A), Chelsea (H).

Heung-Min Son isn’t exactly a differential pick, with almost a quarter of FPL managers owning him, but don’t let that put you off. Son is probably the safest selection for Sunday’s game, a home fixture against Watford, ahead of a trip to Crystal Palace. The Korean forward could easily register double-digit hauls in both matches and may even be a contender for the captain’s armband.

In his last 18 home matches, Son has recorded nine double-digit FPL returns. He registered seven shots in his first two games of the Premier League season and will be boosted by Harry Kane’s return to the Spurs starting XI. The pair combined for 14 goals last season, the most by any duo in a single campaign in Premier League history.

FPL tips: Gameweek 3.

Forward: Patrick Bamford

7.9m. Ownership: 14.4%

Next three fixtures: Burnley (A), Liverpool (A), Newcastle United (H).

Danny Ings, Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Romelu Lukaku are all excellent options in FPL this weekend. But if you’re looking for a differential pick, Patrick Bamford seems like an ideal choice.

The Leeds United centre-forward, who received his first England call-up this week, has dropped in price ahead of some favourable fixtures, particularly Saturday’s match against Burnley and the game against Newcastle next month.

Bamford is a guaranteed starter in a side that create plenty of goalscoring chances, and up against a team who have not started the season well. Burnley lost both of their opening games and conceded 33 shots in the penalty area in the matches.

Bamford, meanwhile, registered 47 shots in the box last season in away games. Of the 17 goals he scored last year for Leeds in the Premier League, Bamford netted 10 of those on the road.

The striker has yet to score this season, but he could open his account at Turf Moor on Sunday.

If you want to join Pundit Arena’s FPL League, just click here.

