It is gameweek two of the 2021/22 Premier League season, and here are some tips for week two of Fantasy Premier League.

With 34 goals in 10 games, the most in an opening Premier League weekend in 18 years, the average score on FPL was very high last weekend (69). It is unlikely to be that high again this weekend, but there are still big points to be gained and these tips could help you.

We have tipped a defender, midfielder and forward to sign this weekend in FPL, while Mohamed Salah (Burnley [H]) and Bruno Fernandes (Southampton [A]) are the obvious captain picks. If you want to join Pundit Arena’s FPL league, the link is at the bottom of this article.

FPL tips: Gameweek 2.

Defender: Shane Duffy.

Brighton. 4m. Ownership: 4.7%

Next three fixtures: Watford (H), Everton (H), Brentford (A).

After a nightmare year on loan with Celtic, Shane Duffy returned to the Brighton and Hove Albion starting XI for the 2-1 win over Burnley last weekend and was named man of the match.

The Republic of Ireland international was defensively solid in the game, recording 10 clearances, two tackles and two interceptions. Duffy also had more shots in the penalty area (4) than any other defender in the division last weekend.

At just 4m, and with some favourable fixtures coming up, Duffy is a bargain buy for your FPL team.

The Irish defender may not be a long-term pick, as he has lost his starting place under Brighton manager Graham Potter in the past. However, his week one form, price, low ownership and fixtures make Duffy an excellent, budget-friendly short-term option.

FPL tips: Gameweek 2.

Midfielder: Riyad Mahrez.

Man City. 9m. Ownership: 7.7%

Next three fixtures: Norwich City (H), Arsenal (H), Leicester City (A).

If you fancy playing the ‘Pep roulette’ and going for a Manchester City player this week, Mahrez could be the best bet.

Like all of Man City’s players, the Algerian winger was quiet in the opening game of the Premier League season, a 1-0 loss away to Spurs. However, Mahrez and City could catch fire against Norwich, who looked defensively leaky against Liverpool last week.

Norwich conceded 19 shots, eight of them on target, in the 3-0 loss to Jurgen Klopp’s team and Man City’s attacking players should take advantage of such generosity.

Mahrez also recorded four double-digit FPL hauls in home games last season. While he is a cheaper option than teammate Raheem Sterling (11m) and owned by fewer managers than Jack Grealish (8m, 22% ownership).

FPL tips: Gameweek 2.

Forward: Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Everton. 8m. Ownership: 13%

Next three fixtures: Leeds United (A), Brighton (A), Burnley (H).

When Rafa Benitez was Newcastle United manager, centre-forward Salomon Rondon thrived as a target man, scoring 11 goals in the 2018/19 season.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin is a better striker than Rondon, and the England target man could be the chief beneficiary of Benitez’s appointment as manager.

Under Benitez, the Toffees are likely to be a defensively solid team who take advantage of set-pieces and aim to get plenty of crosses into the penalty area. This is perfectly suited to Calvert-Lewin’s skillset.

The Everton forward scored last weekend in the 3-1 win over Southampton and will back himself to score against Leeds, who allowed 14 shots on their goal in the 5-1 defeat to Manchester United.

The England striker netted 17 goals in the Premier League last season but could reach the 20-goal mark under Benitez.

