Here are four players to buy ahead of the new season kicking off.

Whether you are a Fantasy Football veteran or someone who will stop doing your team after a few months, here are some suggestions that may help you when picking your side for the opening weekend of the seeason. We have selected four must-have players for your FPL team.

These are mostly differential picks. As it is hardly a tip to suggest you should consider putting Mohamed Salah, Raheem Sterling or Bruno Fernandes in your team. You will need to have at least one of these premium players for your FPL team.

So, where possible, we have focused on some other must-have players – one for each position – for the opening set of fixtures.

Four must-have players for your FPL team

Goalkeeper – Alex McCarthy (Southampton, 4.5m)

Nick Pope was the highest-scoring goalkeeper on FPL last season with 177 points. The Burnley ‘keeper kept 15 clean sheets and racked up the bonus points. While he is still a valuable asset, Pope’s price has risen by a million to 5.5m.

If you’re looking to keep that money for elsewhere in your team, Alex McCarthy represents a great value signing.

The Southampton goalkeeper kept seven clean sheets last season and is part of a team that finished the campaign strongly.

Southampton also have a favourable set of fixtures to begin the campaign.

They face Crystal Palace on the opening day and only play two of last season’s top four in their opening 10 fixtures.

McCarthy is a good choice to select alongside Brighton’s Mat Ryan (4.5m), as the pair rotate well throughout the season.

Defender – Ben Davies (Tottenham Hotspur, 5m)

Firstly, Trent Alexander-Armstrong (7.5m) must be in your team, or Andy Robertson (7m). That goes without saying.

However, Ben Davies should be next on your list of defenders. The Welsh left-back looks certain to be a regular under Jose Mourinho at Tottenham Hotspur.

Spurs also have a favourable run of games. In the opening nine weeks of the season, they only play one of last year’s top four – Man United away in gameweek four.

At the time of writing, Davies is only selected by 2.3% of FPL managers, making him a differential option. The full-back is also one million cheaper than Matt Doherty, his new Spurs teammate.

Midfielder – Bukayo Saka (Arsenal, 5.5m)

In midfield, you cannot afford to overlook Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (12m) for the opening two games of the season (Fulham A, West Ham H).

The Arsenal captain is a striker but is classified as a midfielder on FPL. This will bring extra points for clean sheets and more potential for bonus points.

Aubameyang is a no-brainer, and so is his teammate Bukayo Saka (5.5m). The 18-year-old is one of the most appealing budget midfield players in the game.

Saka looks certain to be a regular for Arsenal this season. Since Mikel Arteta was appointed last December, Saka has started 14 of the Gunners 20 matches. The winger is also very creative. He recorded five assists last season and scored once. Saka also averages one key pass per game. He will surely only get better as Arteta’s team improves.

Arsenal’s first two fixtures – Fulham and West Ham – look ideal for Saka to get attacking returns.

Forward – Callum Wilson (Newcastle United, 6.5 m)

For the opening few weeks of the campaign, there aren’t many standout premium strikers.

Jamie Vardy (10m) won the Golden Boot last season should get an attacking return when Leicester City play West Brom on the opening day of the season. Harry Kane (10.5m) is also a good option, as Spurs have a lot of promising fixtures over the next few weeks.

If you’re looking for a striker to partner either of them, Callum Wilson could be the man.

The England striker recently joined Newcastle United from Bournemouth. He will be looking to recapture his form from the 2018/19 season when he scored 14 goals and registered 12 assists.

With Allan Saint-Maximin and Ryan Fraser setting up chances for him, Wilson could be set to hit double-figures again. At the very least, he should find the net against West Ham on the opening day of the season.

