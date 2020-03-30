Can You Get 100% In This Irish Football Stadium Quiz?

Can you get top marks in this quiz about football stadiums in Ireland?

The premise for this quiz is very simple. We give you the Google Maps image of a football stadium in Ireland, and you just tell us the name of the team that plays there.

There are 15 questions in total, and the questions are multiple-choice.

Good luck, and let us know how you do in the comments section.

Some of these might catch you out…https://t.co/IcUQBIjSll — Pundit Arena (@PunditArena) March 30, 2020

If the quiz does not display below, just click here.