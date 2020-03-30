Home Football Can You Get 100% In This Irish Football Stadium Quiz?

Can You Get 100% In This Irish Football Stadium Quiz?

Robert Redmond March 30, 2020

Can you get top marks in this quiz about football stadiums in Ireland?

The premise for this quiz is very simple. We give you the Google Maps image of a football stadium in Ireland, and you just tell us the name of the team that plays there.

football stadium

There are 15 questions in total, and the questions are multiple-choice.

Good luck, and let us know how you do in the comments section.

If the quiz does not display below, just click here.

____

If you liked that quiz, and want to try some of our other quizzes, just click below.

All The New Irish Rugby Captains Between 2000-2020

World Rugby Young Players Of The Year 

Ireland Starting XV Which Beat France In 2000 Six Nations

Ireland’s Win Over England On St Patrick’s Day 2018 

Quiz: Can You Name Ireland’s Starting XI From The Playoff Victory Over Iran in 2001?

You Have Five Minutes To Solve This Premier League Brainteaser

Quiz: Name The Liverpool Players With The Most Premier League Goals This Decade

Quiz: Name The Man United Team That Beat Barcelona In the 2008 Champions League Semi-Final

Quiz: Name The Top 10 Scorers In The History Of Championship Football

Quiz: Name The Top 10 All-Star Award Winners In GAA History

Quiz: Name Every Young Hurler Of The Year From The Last Decade

WhatsApp
Tweet
Share
Email

About Robert Redmond

Pundit Arena © 2020. All Rights Reserved.