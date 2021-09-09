Three players to look at bringing into your FPL team for gameweek four.

We have tipped a defender, midfielder and forward to sign this weekend, gameweek four, in Fantasy Premier League – all three of our recommendations this week are Portuguese. And if you want to join Pundit Arena’s FPL league, the link is at the bottom of this article.

FPL tips: Gameweek 4.

Defender: Nelson Semedo.

Wolves. 4.9m, 2.0% ownership.

Next three fixtures: Watford (A), Brentford (H), Southampton (A).

Wolves are currently in 18th place in the Premier League after losing all three of their opening games without finding the net once. However, their position is arguably false and they have a great run of games coming up.

According to expected goals data, only Man City, Liverpool and West Ham should have outscored them so far this campaign. While expected goals against data suggest that Wolves should only have conceded roughly two goals in their three games – the third-fewest of any sides in the division so far.

So, essentially, Wolves have been unlucky, but also wasteful in front of goal. Yet, that could change over the next few games. They don’t play another top-six team until December when they host Liverpool. In their next three games, they play sides who could all be fighting relegation this season.

Given their troubles in front of goal, the smart bet for FPL managers appears to be Wolves defenders, all of whom are good options, (Conor Coady for 4.5m and Romain Saiss for 5m in particular). However, we’re tipping Semedo, the team’s right-back.

The Portuguese full-back likes to get forward and has averaged three dribbles a game so far in the Premier League this season. At just 2% ownership, Semedo is a differential option and looks likely to pick up at least a few clean sheets in the coming weeks, as well as some possible attacking returns. Saiss for an extra 0.1m is also an option as he scored three goals last season.

FPL tips: Gameweek 3.

Midfielder: Diogo Jota

Liverpool. 7.6m, 16.8% ownership.

Next three fixtures: Leeds (A), Crystal Palace (H), Brentford (A).

Another Portuguese player with a favourable run of games, a transfer for Jota is arguably a no-brainer this week. The forward looks set to start against Leeds United due to Roberto Firmino’s likely absence. The forward is nursing an injury and is among the Brazil players who could miss out after the country’s football federation invocated a ‘red list’ ban on players who weren’t made available for the recent international break.

Jota has already scored twice this season in three games, two of them starts for Liverpool. On Sunday, he comes up against Leeds, a team that has shipped eight goals in three matches so far in the campaign, before taking on potential relegation candidates Crystal Palace and Brentford.

Given his potential for high attacking returns and affordable price, Jota is surprisingly only owned by just under 17% of FPL managers. That could change over the coming weeks and it would be wise to buy him now before his price rises. He is also a decent option as a differential captain pick.

FPL tips: Gameweek 3.

Forward: Cristiano Ronaldo

Man United. 12.5m. Ownership: 18.3%



Next three fixtures: Newcastle (H), West Ham (A), Aston Villa (H).

Cristiano Ronaldo will make his first appearance for Man United in 4502 days on Saturday, and already almost one-fifth of FPL managers have brought him into their team. While some are doubtful about whether Ronaldo can replicate his form from his first spell with the Red Devils, there are several reasons why you should sign him on FPL.

Firstly, Ronaldo is guaranteed to start against Newcastle and he is almost certainly guaranteed to be the team’s penalty-taker.

The Portuguese forward is 37 in February, but age isn’t impeding his finishing ability as he scored 29 goals in 33 Serie A appearances for Juventus last season, in a campaign where the club struggled and finished fourth. Ronaldo looks more than capable of netting at least 20 goals this season.

Man United also couldn’t pick a better fixture than Steve Bruce’s Newcastle at Old Trafford for Ronaldo’s return.

In 26 games as a manager against Man United, Bruce has recorded one victory and lost 20 times. The Magpies have conceded eight goals so far this season, with only Arsenal (9) and Norwich (10) conceding more.

It could be a very comfortable afternoon for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side, and few would bet against Ronaldo scoring at least once.

Signing Ronaldo in FPL is also arguably a defensive move to prevent falling behind rival managers. If he finds the net against Newcastle, even more people will sign him and his price could go up.

You also have little to lose by signing Ronaldo now. If you decide to sell him for whatever reason in a few weeks – he doesn’t start well, he gets injured or you want to move him on when Man United’s fixtures get more difficult from gameweek 7 onwards – you can sign any other striker you want on FPL as Ronaldo is the most expensive forward on the game.

If you want to join Pundit Arena’s FPL League, just click here.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: fantasy premier league, FPL, Premier League