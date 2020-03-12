FAI Suspend All Football Activities Until March 29 Due To Covid-19

The FAI have suspended all football activities until March 29 due to the outbreak of the Covid-19 virus.

It comes amid a number of announcements by various Irish sporting bodies cancelling all activities for a minimum period of two weeks.

This afternoon, An Taoiseach Leo Varadkar confirmed a number of measures will be put in place to try and slow the spread of Covid-19 including the cancellation of all indoor events of over 100 people and outdoor events of over 500 people.

As a result, a number of organisations including the IRFU, GAA and IABA made the decision to suspend all activities.

It is also believed that the Euro 2020 Championships could be postponed until next year with UEFA also reportedly seeking to suspend the Champions League and Europa League.

UEFA announced on Thursday that they would be calling a meeting next Tuesday, March 17th, to discuss the future of of all European soccer competitions amidst the coronavirus outbreak.

THE FAI statement in full reads:

The Football Association of Ireland announces the cessation of all football under its jurisdiction until March 29 inclusive, and with immediate effect following directives from Government, the Department of Health and UEFA.

The FAI made this decision after a meeting in Dublin today with Government, the Department of Health and stakeholders from other national sporting bodies.

The decision has been taken in light of the growing threat posed by the COVID-19 outbreak and in the best interests of our players, coaches, volunteers, supporters and staff. This decision will be monitored on an ongoing basis.

The FAI again met with representatives from the National League Executive Committee and the Professional Footballer’s Association of Ireland today, and continues to work with both bodies to help our clubs and players through this difficult time.

The FAI remains in communication with the Department of Health and UEFA on COVID-19 and will continue to follow all government guidelines.

