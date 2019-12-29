FAI Issue Apology “For The Mistakes Of The Past” Following AGM

The Football Association of Ireland has issued an apology to all those involved in Irish football, the wider Irish public and FAI staff members.

The FAI took the step on Sunday evening following a reconvened AGM, where executive-lead Paul Cooke stated that liquidation is a possibility due to the ongoing financial crisis that has engulfed the association.

Following the AGM in CityWest, the FAI board apologised for the “mistakes of the past.” The statement reads:

“The Board of the Football Association of Ireland has tonight issued an apology to the hundreds of thousands involved with Irish football at all levels of the game, to the Irish public and to FAI staff.

“The apology was made following the reconvened AGM of the FAI at the Citywest Hotel in Dublin where delegates were presented with the financial statements for 2018.

“President Donal Conway said: ‘The clear message from our delegates today is that Irish football wants to move forward and we apologise to all our stakeholders for the mistakes of the past’.”

Shane Ross, the Minister for Sport, then released a statement of his own responding to the FAI’s apology.

Ross said that the government do not view liquidation or examinership as a “viable option” for the FAI or Irish football. The minister also stated that he and his colleagues are working together with stakeholders to find a solution to the crisis.

His statement reads:

“Over the Christmas period Minister Brendan Griffin and I have been moving with other stakeholders to find a solution to the crisis that includes an acceleration in the pace of reform, the future of government funding, above all, a more secure outlook for FAI staff and certainty that grassroots football does not suffer.”

“A radical change in the FAI culture is essential to underpin other reforms. The long-awaited appointment of an independent chair and three other independent directors, expected in the very near future, should provide the necessary impetus for a new confidence in the reform process.

“In early January Minister Griffin and I expect to meet UEFA , representatives of all League of Ireland clubs, spokespeople for the trades unions, directors of the FAI and other stakeholders in pursuit of a solution that avoids liquidation or examinership but secures the future of Irish football.”