The draw for the fifth round of the FA Cup has been made.

FA Cup holders Manchester City have been drawn away to Sheffield Wednesday.

If Liverpool get past Shrewsbury Town, they will play Chelsea at Stamford Bridge. While Manchester United will be away to either Northampton or Derby County.

Wayne Rooney, the Derby captain, could come up against his former team if the Rams advance past Northampton in the fourth-round replay.

Here is the draw in full for the fifth round of the FA Cup:

Sheffield Wednesday v Manchester City

Reading or Cardiff City v Sheffield United

Chelsea v Shrewsbury or Liverpool

West Bromwich Albion v Newcastle United or Oxford United

Leicester City v Coventry City or Birmingham City

Northampton Town or Derby County v Manchester United

Southampton or Tottenham Hotspur v Norwich City

Portsmouth v Bournemouth or Arsenal

🚨 Here's your #EmiratesFACup fifth round draw 🚨 pic.twitter.com/bFgbin0qK1 — The Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) January 27, 2020

The fifth round of the FA Cup is usually played over a weekend. However, this year it will be played on midweek nights from the 3rd to the 5th of March.

The move to midweek will be a break from tradition and is designed to alleviate fixture congestion for clubs.

Jurgen Klopp said on Sunday, following Liverpool’s draw with Shrewsbury, that the club will field a youth-team in the replay as it clashes with the Premier League’s winter break.

While other coaches, such as Pep Guardiola, have raised concerns about fixture congestion.

The fifth-round FA Cup games will be decided on the night. There will not be any replays.