Everton are reportedly interested in signing Max Aarons from Norwich City to be Seamus Coleman’s long-term successor. The right-back is highly rated and has been tracked by several clubs, from Manchester United to Bayern Munich.

Aarons, 21, has played 116 times for the Canaries and was an ever-present for them in the Premier League last season when Daniel Farke’s side were relegated.

Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti reportedly wants to sign a new right-back at the end of the season.

According to Italian football reporter Fabrizio Romano, Everton view Aarons as a potential transfer target for this summer.

Everton are interested in Max Aarons as potential target for the next transfer window. He’s in the list, as Ancelotti is looking for a new right-back. 🔵 #EFC It’s gonna be a long race: Bayern Münich have already opened talks with Norwich to sign Aarons, Man Utd scouted him too. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 23, 2021

Ancelotti appears to be looking for a long-term successor to Coleman. The Republic of Ireland captain, 32, has played 339 games for the Toffees since joining the club from Sligo Rovers in 2009.

Everton paid just £60,000 for the right-back, who established himself as one of the best players in his position in the Premier League. The Donegal-native was voted into the PFA Team of the Season in 2014.

Coleman is Everton’s club captain and has been a regular starter for Ancelotti’s side when fit this season. The Irish defender’s current contract expires in 2023.

Aarons, meanwhile, appears to have all the attributes required to be a top Premier League right-back.

Man United, however, are also said to be in the market for a right-back and would be well-advised to consider a move for Aarons.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s joined the Red Devils from Crystal Palace for £50m in the summer of 2019 but has been a notable weak-link going forward for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team.

The Man United manager is understood to want another right-back to provide competition for him.

Everton may face competition for Aarons this summer if Man United also decide to move for him.

The right-back is said to be valued at between £20m and £30m.

