Uefa to discuss punishments for European Super League clubs

Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus are still members of the European Super League.

Uefa are set to discuss punishments for the clubs who tried to form a breakaway European Super League, with Uefa president Aleksander Ceferin saying they would “suffer the consequences.”

Ceferin has also warned that there is “a relatively small possibility” that Real Madrid’s semi-final against Chelsea would not take place next week as Florentino Perez, the Real club’s president, claimed his breakaway tournament was on “standby”.

Real Madrid could be expelled from next season’s Champions League because of their refusal to abandon the European Super League, according to reports.

The Spanish giants were one of the 12 founding members of the breakaway tournament. However, after immense pressure from fans, the sport’s governing bodies, media personalities and the UK government, the league began to crumble on Tuesday night, less than 48 hours after it was officially announced.

The six English clubs – Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester United, Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur – all pulled out on Tuesday evening. The following day, Atletico Madrid, AC Milan and Inter Milan all announced that they were withdrawing from the European Super League.

Punishments for remaining European Super League teams.

According to The Telegraph and The Guardian, those who plotted the breakaway tournament face punishment.

The clubs who withdrew from the European Super League, and issued apologies, could be spared any expulsion from Uefa competition. Ceferin said he “respected” the English clubs who admitted they were wrong and withdrew from the league.

“The key is that this season has already started, so broadcasters would come at us for damages if we don’t play the semi-finals,” Ceferin said on TV in his native Slovenia.

“So, there’s a relatively small possibility that this match (Chelsea v Real Madrid) isn’t played next week. But, things could be a little different in the future.

“We have 235 out of 247 clubs on our side … well, we had them, and now we have 244,” he continued.

“Yesterday I received SMS support from practically all clubs in Europe. So, now we expect everyone to realise their mistake and suffer the appropriate consequences. We’ll talk about that next week.”

Alexander Ceferin to RMC Sport: “Florentino Perez doesn't want a president like me? That pushes me even more to stay. He wants a president that would obey him and do everything he wants”. 🚨 #SuperLeague @theMadridZone — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 21, 2021

European Super League fiasco aftermath.

Perez, however, has chosen instead to double down on his plans and refuse to entertain any thought that the project was dead.

Barcelona, meanwhile, released a statement saying that they remain committed to the European Super League as it represents a “historic opportunity” to guarantee football’s financial sustainability.

La Liga president Javier Tebas: “The English and German clubs will never enter this competition so they can't create what they want to create… the #SuperLeague, as it is, is dead. Let's be realistic, it is dead”. 🚫 @NizaarKinsella — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 22, 2021

There is reportedly a growing appetite in Uefa and amongst the clubs who were excluded from the European Super League to punish the rebel clubs.

The English clubs involved may escape with fines from Uefa and sanctions at domestic level, with their executives locked out of the sport’s working groups.

Uefa is also under pressure to alter their plans for a new 36-team Champions League and remove any entry that is not based on sporting merit.

Meanwhile, on Friday morning, JP Morgan, the bank that were set to fund the European Super League, announced that had withdrawn from the project and apologised for their part in it.

🚨 BREAKING 🚨 JP Morgan have released a statement following the fallout from the proposed 'European Super League' "We will learn from this" pic.twitter.com/gWRbSk8thP — Football Daily (@footballdaily) April 23, 2021

