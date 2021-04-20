All six clubs involved in the breakaway league have pulled out of the proposed tournament.

The Premier League clubs involved in the European Super League have officially withdrawn from the breakaway tournament. Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur have all announced their intent to not join the tournament, which was officially announced just 48 hours ago.

Chelsea and Manchester City were the first to withdraw from the European Super League. They were reportedly taken aback by the scale of opposition to the plans from fans, media and the UK government.

Some of Europe’s most successful clubs joined together to create a new tournament where they will be guaranteed entry and income each year.

The 20-team European Super League was intented to potentially rival the Uefa Champions League, with the clubs involved hoping to remain in domestic competition.

Of the teams involved, 15 were to be “Founder Members” and guaranteed entry each season, regardless of sporting merit. The other five teams would qualify for the tournament.

However, it now appears that the plans for the new breakaway league are in ruins. The statements of the Premier League clubs are below. At the time of writing, Chelsea had yet to post their statement.

Arsenal.

The last few days have shown us yet again the depth of feeling our supporters around the world have for this great club and the game we love.

We needed no reminding of this but the response from supporters in recent days has given us time for further reflection and deep thought.

It was never our intention to cause such distress, however when the invitation to join the Super League came, while knowing there were no guarantees, we did not want to be left behind to ensure we protected Arsenal and its future.

As a result of listening to you and the wider football community over recent days we are withdrawing from the proposed Super League. We made a mistake, and we apologise for it.

We know it will take time to restore your faith in what we are trying to achieve here at Arsenal but let us be clear that the decision to be part of the Super League was driven by our desire to protect Arsenal, the club you love, and to support the game you love through greater solidarity and financial stability.

Stability is essential for the game to prosper and we will continue to strive to bring the security the game needs to move forward.

The system needs to be fixed. We must work together to find solutions which protect the future of the game and harness the extraordinary power football has to get us on the edge of our seats.

Finally, we know this has been hugely unsettling at the end of what has been an incredibly difficult year for us all.

Our aim is always to make the right decisions for this great football club, to protect it for the future and to take us forward. We didn’t make the right decision here, which we fully accept.

We have heard you.

The Arsenal Board.

Liverpool.

Liverpool Football Club can confirm that our involvement in proposed plans to form a European Super League has been discontinued.

In recent days, the club has received representations from various key stakeholders, both internally and externally, and we would like to thank them for their valuable contributions. Liverpool Football Club can confirm that our involvement in proposed plans to form a European Super League has been discontinued. — Liverpool FC (@LFC) April 20, 2021 Manchester City. Manchester City Football Club can confirm that it has formally enacted the procedures to withdraw from the group developing plans for a European Super League. Club statement.https://t.co/GeNQZn8091 — Manchester City (@ManCity) April 20, 2021 Manchester United. Manchester United will not be participating in the European Super League. We have listened carefully to the reaction from our fans, the UK government and other key stakeholders. We remain committed to working with others across the football community to come up with sustainable solutions to the long-term challenges facing the game. We will not be participating in the European Super League.#MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) April 20, 2021 Tottenham Hotspur. We can confirm that we have formally commenced procedures to withdraw from the group developing proposals for a European Super League (ESL). Chairman Daniel Levy said: “We regret the anxiety and upset caused by the ESL proposal. We felt it was important that our club participated in the development of a possible new structure that sought to better ensure financial fair play and financial sustainability whilst delivering significantly increased support for the wider football pyramid. “We believe that we should never stand still and that the sport should constantly review competitions and governance to ensure the game we all love continues to evolve and excite fans around the world. “We should like to thank all those supporters who presented their considered opinions.” We can confirm that we have formally commenced procedures to withdraw from the group developing proposals for a European Super League (ESL).#THFC ⚪️ #COYS — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) April 20, 2021

