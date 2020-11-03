UEFA consider abandoning multi-city format for Euro 2020

Dublin was due to host four matches at the tournament.

Euro 2020 was set to be hosted by 12 cities from across Europe, including Dublin. However, Uefa are reportedly considering abandoning the multi-city format of the tournament due to the ongoing disruption caused by Covid-19.

The Republic of Ireland will not take part in next summer’s European Championships, and now it looks like Dublin will lose the four matches the city was due to host.

Uefa considers scrapping multi-city hosts.

Le Parisien report that Uefa are strongly considering switching to just one standalone host country for the competition, which is due to begin in June 2021.

The association reportedly consider the logistics of hosting a continent-wide tournament unrealistic in the current environment, with each country having different rules and restrictions to stem the spread of Covid-19.

London and Wembley Stadium was due host the semi-finals and final of the tournament. Yet, Russia, which hosted the 2018 World Cup, is said to be the frontrunner to be the sole host of the 24-team tournament.

Dublin could lose four games it was due to host.

Ireland was due to host four matches at the Aviva Stadium – three group stage games and a last-16 match.

However, it looks like there will be no Irish involvement at Euro 2020, which was delayed by a year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Uefa have yet to make a final decision on the hosting format of the tournament.

