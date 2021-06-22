Euro 2020 Live: The latest updates and news from the European Championships

After a long delay, the Euros have finally started.

Euro 2020 is underway and you can follow the latest updates live from the tournament below.

So far at Euro 2020, Italy opened the tournament with a composed 3-0 victory over Turkey in Rome. The Azzurri, under manager Roberto Mancini, look like a well-coached outfit who have their eyes on the later stages of the tournament.

Elsewhere in Group A, Wales and Switzerland played out a hard-fought 1-1 draw in Baku, leaving both sides with work to do to qualify for the knockout stages.

The last few days of football, however, have been overshadowed by the harrowing scenes in Copenhagen. Denmark’s talisman Christian Eriksen collapsed before half-time of their opener against Finland, sparking immediate concerns while medical teams rushed to the midfielder’s aid.

The Group B match was suspended after Eriksen received CPR and was transferred to hospital, where he remains in a stable condition. Finland won the game 1-0, their first win in their first game at a major tournament. But the result paled into insignificance after Eriksen’s collapse. From his hospital bed, the Inter Milan midfielder has thanked all those who wished him well. Euro 2020 live updates. Back on the pitch, Belgium swatted away Russia, The Netherlands beat Ukraine 3-2 in a dramatic, entertaining game and England ground out a 1-0 win over a creaky Croatia team. There were also wins for Austria over North Macedonia, Slovakia beat Poland and Sweden held Spain to a goalless draw. Scotland, meanwhile, marked their return to a major tournament with a disappointing 2-0 loss to the Czech Republic. On Tuesday, Group F got underway. The so-called ‘Group of Death’ sees the last three European teams that have won a major tournament – Germany, Portugal and France – alongside Hungary. In the opening games of the group, Portugal beat Hungary 3-0 in Budapest, while Germany lost 1-0 to France in Munich. While, on Tuesday, Italy qualified for the last-16 with a 3-0 win over Switzerland. Wales beat Turkey 2-0 and Russia beat Finland 1-0.

