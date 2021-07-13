Euro 2020 review: Best player, best match, best pundits and biggest disappointment from the tournament

Euro 2020 is over and it was a memorable month of football.

Italy were worth winners, England made history by reaching their first final in 55 years and Denmark captured the attention of the entire continent. Euro 2020 was a brilliant tournament, and here is a review of some of the standout players, goals and matches from the last month.

Euro 2020 review: Best team.

Italy. The Azzurri were worthy champions and played the best football throughout the tournament. Other than Spain in the semi-finals, no team got the better of Italy at Euro 2020, which isn’t a surprise given they are the masters of possession football.

Roberto Mancini’s team, however, played the most entertaining, cohesive and purposeful football at Euro 2020. They resembled an elite club side, who train together every day all season, rather than an international team who only play a few matches a year together.

Italy also beat the best teams to reach the final, advancing past Belgium, ranked number one in the world, and Spain, ranked sixth.

In their quarter-final against Belgium, we saw Italy 2.0. In the first half, there was the new Italy – a passing, progressive team, with fluid movement and interchanging of positions. In the second half, led by Leonardo Bonucci and Giorgio Chiellini, we saw the old Italy of defensive nous, resilience and game management. Italy were a joy to watch from the first kick of the ball to the last.

A special mention must go to Denmark, who rebounded incredibly well from losing their teammate Christian Eriksen after he suffered cardiac arrest. Denmark are an excellent international side and, with Eriksen in the team, they may have found a way past England in the semi-finals.

Euro 2020 review: Biggest disappointment.

France, and a lot of the blame for this must lie with manager Didier Deschamps. France under Deschamps may be the world champions, but given the astonishing talent in their squad, they should aim to be more proactive in games. They were, by some distance, the most talented team at the tournament.

Yet, Deschamps was happy for them to coast through matches, just doing the bare minimum and hoping their superior individual talent would win the day. His insistence on playing footballers out of position was absolutely baffling, as was his decision to try to mirror Switzerland’s formation.

Against the Swiss in the last-16, France squandered a 3-1 lead and lost on penalties. The better organised, better-coached side won the day and few could argue that the world champions were unlucky. France need a reboot. A team this talented shouldn’t be playing like a mid-table Premier League side.

France seem like the answer ‘How would an elite team play if Steve Bruce was the manager?’

Euro 2020 review: Best player.

Leonardo Bonucci. The Italy defender was immense throughout the tournament. Bonucci scored the equalising goal in the final against England and scored in the shootouts against Spain and England.

He was like a quarterback for Mancini’s team, spraying wonderful pinpoint passes out from the back to Italy’s wide forwards Fredrico Chiesa and Lorenzo Insigne. He led Italy when Giorgio Chiellini was injured before returning for the quarter-finals, and was defensively excellent.

In the final against England, Bonucci was put under pressure with long kick-outs from Jordan Pickford aimed towards Harry Kane. Not only did Bonucci beat the England captain in the air, but he also managed to guide the ball safely back to Gianluigi Donnarumma in the Italy goal with accurate headers, letting the ball skim off the back of his head.

Bonucci took a mental picture of his surroundings, perfectly timed his jump and guided passes back to his goalkeeper 30 or 40 yards away with the back of his head with the ease of someone playing a five-yard pass. He did this several times and each time the confidence of England and Kane was sapped a little bit more.

Bonucci and his Juventus teammate Chiellini receive praise for their fighting spirit and old-school defensive qualities. But both are more akin to football scientists than blood and guts defensive warriors. They are masters of defending.

Bonucci is a wonderful footballer, a great defender and a leader for Italy. At 34, he should have one more international tournament left in him at least.

Euro 2020 review: Best pundits.

In Ireland, the best pundit on TV was Damien Duff. The former Republic of Ireland and Chelsea winger could dissect a game and tell the viewer how it was won or lost better than almost anyone else who was paid to speak about Euro 2020 on Irish or British TV.

Duff is a highly-rated coach and that came across on screen. In his analysis of Italy earlier in the tournament, he brilliantly showed how the Azzurri play two-touch football and beat the opposition press. Duff noted that some of their players often take their first touch with their weaker foot to open up space before playing a forward pass with their stronger foot. If you wanted to gain insight into football, Duff surpassed the other pundits.

In the UK, there were slim pickings on the BBC. Cesc Fabregas was articulate and interesting but rarely featured. The less said about Rio ‘England’s number one fan, every other team is terrible’ Ferdinand the better.

On ITV, Chelsea’s women’s team coach Emma Hayes stood out for her tactical analysis and knowledge. Gary Neville lost some points when he wrote off Italy’s chances to win the tournament after they beat Switzerland 3-0. Neville seems better suited to Sky Sports than on terrestrial TV, where ad-breaks limit pundits’ speaking time.

Roy Keane had a quiet tournament by his standards. But he made an impact after the final when he rightly pointed out the flaws in England’s penalty plan. Keane noted that while some England players may have scored penalties in training, that alone wasn’t adequate preparation for the intense stress of a final.

Keane quoted Mike Tyson – “Everyone has a plan until they are punched in the face” – and it seemed fitting. England’s best-laid plans were undone and it really wasn’t wise to send a teenager forward to take the final penalty just because he had scored a few in training.

Euro 2020 review: Best matches.

There were too many great games to select one as the standout match of what was a brilliant tournament.

Some of the best were:

Denmark 4-1 Russia – The most emotionally gripping game of the tournament.

France 3-3 Switzerland – The most dramatic and entertaining game.

Spain 5-3 Croatia – The most unpredictable match of Euro 2020.

Italy 2-1 Belgium – The opening half was arguably the highest quality 45 minutes of football at the tournament.

Spain 1-1 Italy – The semi-final that would have been a worthy final.

Euro 2020 vastly superior to Euro 2016 and possibly the best European Championships since Euro 2000.

Euro 2020 review: Best young player.

Pedri. The Spain midfielder, just 18, didn’t misplace a single pass in normal time of the semi-final against Italy, a match that Bonucci described as the most difficult of his career.

As Spain manager Luis Enrique said:

“Has anyone noticed what an 18-year-old boy named Pedri has done in the Euros? Not even don Andres Iniesta has done it. What Pedri has done in these Euros I have never seen with an 18-year-old, not from anyone in the Euros, World Cups, Olympic games, it’s something away from all logic.”

What should change for Euro 2024?

For a start, the format of the tournament needs to re-examined.

The European Championships should either revert to 16 teams or expand to a 32-team format. As argued here, the 24-team tournament format is flawed.

The multiple host format could have worked if the host cities were within a few hours flight of each other, and we lived in pre-Covid-19 times. But the nonsensical nature of the idea was exposed when Denmark had a nine and a half hour flight to Baku for their quarter-final against the Czech Republic.

Ahead of their semi-final against England, the Danes travelled for almost an entire day and were exhausted before the final whistle in normal time. This format must never happen again.

The smallest, prettiest, most inconsequential gripe of Euro 2020 has to be the kits, as most teams wore monochrome kits for the tournament. England, for example, should wear navy shorts, not all white.

In fact, too many teams wore all-white away kits when there was no obvious kit clash – Belgium v Italy, Spain v Italy. Unless you’re Real Madrid or Leeds United, you shouldn’t wear an all-white kit.

It was a minor gripe but one that popped up in almost every match. So, Uefa, ditch the monochrome kits, the all-white away kits and unnecessary kit changes when there is no clash.

Goals of the tournament.

Paul Pogba’s 30-yard curling shot against Switzerland was breathtaking and so good he had about five different celebrations for it. An incredible goal from a player who was lighting up the tournament at that point.

Patrik Shick’s 60-yard strike against Scotland was the most memorable goal scored. While Luka Modric’s outside of the boot goal against Scotland was the most aesthetically pleasing goal.

Fredrico Chiesa’s goal against Austria was also deserves a mention, as the Italian somehow managed to control a bouncing ball with his face before teeing up a shot.

Best XI.

We have cheated a little with this XI, as Leonardo Spinazzola is a left-back. But the Italian is right-footed and was sensational in the tournament before he was injured, while Luke Shaw was excellent for England.

Both warrant a place in this, which features six Italy players.

