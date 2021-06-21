The current format is fundamentally flawed.

Euro 2020, so far, has been a better tournament than Euro 2016. The matches have been more entertaining, some of the elite teams resemble top club sides in how they play and the so-called minnows, such as Finland and North Macedonia, have held their own in the group stages. But the format is fundamentally broken. Here is how to fix it for the next Euros.

European Championships format.

For Euro 2016, Uefa expanded the tournament from 16 teams to 24 teams. This inevitably meant that the quality of football would decline and so it proved. Euro 2016 was not a classic football tournament, and a significantly worse spectacle than previous European Championships, such as Euro 2000 and Euro 2008.

But the trade-off was that smaller nations, such as the Republic of Ireland, Northern Ireland, Iceland and Wales, got their day in the sun. Only 13 European nations can qualify for the World Cup, ruling out the chances of most teams from the continent of reaching the finals. The expanded Euros gave smaller nations an opportunity to play at a major tournament. For Uefa, there were also financial and political reasons for the expansion – more games mean more money and more votes for those who pushed through the expansion.

Euro 2020: 24 team format is broken.

But the 24 team format was awkward and clumsy at Euro 2016 and it has proven to broken at Euro 2020. On Sunday, Switzerland beat Turkey 3-1 to secure third place in Group A, behind Wales and Italy. The Swiss must now wait until Wednesday, when the group stages are completed, to see if they have advanced to the last-16.

Meanwhile, the teams in Groups B, C, D, E and F, know that if they finish third in their respective groups with four points and a goal difference better than minus one, they will advance to the knockout stages. This is nonsensical.

The teams in Groups A, B and C, and even D, are at a disadvantage when it comes to the third-place rankings. The nations in Groups E and F will know exactly what will be required to advance by the time their final group game comes along.

This isn’t right, the quality of games suffers and the system isn’t working fairly for all the teams. These drawbacks are symptomatic of the format of the 24-team tournament.

Euro 2020 format solution.

There are two possible solutions for Uefa. The first one is to revert to the 16-team tournament. This worked brilliantly well between 1996 and 2012. The European Championships in this format produced some excellent football and memorable tournaments.

Euro 2000, in particular, and Euro 2008 were wonderful festivals of football. Euro 2000 is arguably the best football tournament ever played. The stakes were high, there were no minnows and the standards were top-class, the best international football had to offer. These were tournaments where there really was at least one ‘Group of Death.’

In Euro 2012, for example, the Netherlands finished bottom of their group containing Germany, Portugal and Denmark with zero points. Two years previously, the Dutch lost in extra-time of the World Cup final to Spain and two years after Euro 2012, they came third at the World Cup in Brazil. There was simply no room for error at the Euros in this period.

However, Uefa will not revert to that format for many reasons, the most obvious one being financial. There are also more Uefa members now than in the past. For Euro 92, 33 teams attempted to qualify for the eight-team tournament. In 2021, there are 55 Uefa member nations. There is no going back.

European Championships expansion.

So, the answer may be to expand the tournament again. Increase the 2024 European Championships, to be held in Germany, to 32 teams. It would make qualification largely redundant – or even more so – but the tournament itself wouldn’t be as convoluted.

Yes, there would be weaker sides at the tournament. But it would be better to have eight more teams at the finals than have a format that is fundamentally weak.

It would be preferable to have, for example, Norway and Ireland at the final tournament than for a team to wait four days to find out if they have advanced to the knockout stages.

The expanded format would consist of eight groups containing four teams, with two from each group advancing to the last-16. Crucially, this format, which mirrors the current World Cup format, would not mean more games for teams.

The two teams that reach the final would still play three group games and four knockout matches. It would also eliminate the current format of four third-best placed sides reaching the last-16, and some teams not knowing what is required of them when they play their final group game.

European Championships 32 team format.

If the top 32 Uefa teams were to qualify for the European Championships, here is what the final tournament would look like based on current rankings.

Belgium France England Portugal Spain Italy Denmark Germany Switzerland Croatia Netherlands Wales Sweden Poland Austria Ukraine Serbia Turkey Slovakia Hungary Russia Czech Republic Norway Romania Scotland Republic of Ireland Northern Ireland Greece Iceland Finland Bosnia and Herzegovina North Macedonia

And, if we use a seeding system, here is how the groups could look, with two from each group advancing to the last-16.

Group A Belgium Switzerland Serbia Scotland Group B France Croatia Turkey Republic of Ireland Group C England Netherlands Slovakia Northern Ireland Group D Portugal Wales Hungary Greece Group E Spain Sweden Russia Iceland Group F Italy Poland Czech Republic Finland Group G Denmark Austria Norway Bosnia and Herzegovina Group H Germany Ukraine Romania North Macedonia

Would the quality of the tournament decline with these extra eight teams at the finals? Possibly, but it would correct the current convoluted format with 24-teams, which is far more detrimental to the tournament.

