Erling Braut Haaland has signed for Borussia Dortmund from Red Bull Salzburg.

Haaland was one of the most in-demand strikers in world football due to his incredible form with the Austrian side. In 27 games for Salzburg, the 19-year-old netted 29 goals, including 28 goals in 22 appearances this season.

The Norwegian forward was linked with a host of top European clubs, from Manchester United to Juventus, Bayern Munich to Real Madrid, but has decided to join Dortmund in a deal worth a reported €21m after the Bundesliga side met his buyout clause.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, the player’s agent Mino Raiola will receive €15m as part of the deal. Haaland will earn a reported €150,000 a week with the German side.

Dortmund announced the transfer on Sunday afternoon. The former Molde striker will officially join the club on January 1, and will eligible to play in the knockout stages of the Champions League.

Borussia Dortmund have completed the signing of Erling Braut Håland from @RedBullSalzburg on a contract until 2024! pic.twitter.com/C9ilU0u0dt — Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) December 29, 2019

“There was a feeling right from the start that I absolutely wanted to switch to this club, go this route and play football in this incredible atmosphere,” the striker told Dortmund’s website. Haaland has signed a four and a half-year deal with the club.

According to ESPN, Man United made an enquiry for the player but cooled their interest due to the stipulations made by the player’s representatives. They reportedly wanted the transfer deal to include a clause that would require United to share the profits from any future sale between Haaland’s agent and his father Alfie, the former Manchester City and Leeds United defender. They are also said to have wanted a buyout clause included in the player’s contract, something United would not accept, but Dortmund did.