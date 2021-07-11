Who will be crowned European champions?

Italy play England in the final of Euro 2020 at Wembley Stadium in London on Sunday night. Here are the odds for the game and how you can watch the Italy-England match on TV and stream the match live. You can also follow Italy v England on our live blog. The winning team will be crowned European champions.

What TV channel is Italy v England on and how can I watch & live stream the Euro 2020 final in Ireland?

Italy take on England at Wembley Stadium on Sunday at 8 pm.

The match will be televised live on RTÉ 2 in Ireland and you can stream it live on the RTÉ Player. Their coverage begins at 7 pm.

What TV channel is Italy v England on and how can I watch & live stream the Euro 2020 final in the UK?

In Britain, the match will be broadcast live on ITV 1 and BBC 1. The game will be streamed live on the BBC iPlayer and the ITV Hub.

Coverage begins at 6:30 pm on ITV and at 7 pm on the BBC.

Italy v England: What is at stake?

The chance to become European champions.

Italy are looking to win the European Championships for the second time and the first since 1968.

England are aiming to win the tournament for the first time. They are in their first final of a major tournament since 1966.

What are the odds for the Euro 2020 final?

Paddy Power have made England the slight favourites to lift the Henri Delaunay trophy.

At the time of writing, England’s odds are: 19/10. Italy’s odds are: 13/8. The draw in normal time is: 19/10.

😎 The EURO 2020 final is set! 🇮🇹🆚🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Italy versus England at Wembley Stadium on Sunday 🔥 Who is lifting the 🏆❓#EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/tYSEzNjAkI — UEFA EURO 2020 (@EURO2020) July 7, 2021

Italy’s road to the final of Euro 2020.

Italy have been the form team at Euro 2020. Roberto Mancini’s side are unbeaten in 33 games and the Azzurri have scored 43 goals in their last 16 competitive games, conceding just seven goals on that run.

They made light work of their group, recording consecutive 3-0 victories over Turkey and Switzerland before beating Wales 1-0. In the last 16, Mancini’s side were made to work hard for their 2-1 extra-time win over Austria.

But they followed that with the best 45 minutes of football played at Euro 2020 when the Azzurri brought the curtain down on Belgium’s golden generation. In the semi-final, Spain monopolised possession and were the better side, but Italy prevailed in the penalty shootout.

Mancini’s Italy play with a purpose, intensity and cohesion that has been unmatched by any other team at the tournament.

The former Manchester City manager has forged an exciting, attacking side, but one who have not forgotten the fundamentals of Italian football in how to keep the score down and manage the match.

Italy have been the best team at Euro 2020. Yet, the best teams do not always win tournaments.

England’s road to the final of Euro 2020.

From their perspective, England have played an almost perfect tournament so far. Gareth Southgate’s side topped their group, recording 1-0 victories over Croatia and the Czech Republic respectively, and a goalless draw against Scotland. In the last 16, they beat Germany 2-0 and hammered a poor Ukraine side 4-0 in the quarter-finals.

In the semi-finals, they had more possession and shots than an exhausted Denmark team – who have been on an emotional rollercoaster at the tournament and played their quarter-final match in Baku, Azerbaijan, which is effectively on a different continent. But England advanced to the final thanks to an own goal and a highly controversial penalty decision in extra-time.

Raheem Sterling went to ground after very minimal contact – if any – from the Danish defenders. Kasper Schmeichel saved Harry Kane’s penalty, despite having a laser pen shined in his face from a spectator at Wembely, but the England captain scored the rebound. Southgate’s side held on against a team who had so many injuries they finished the game with 10 players, despite using all six of their substitutes.

Italy are a class above Denmark, but England will never have a better chance to win a major tournament and end their 55-year wait for a second senior international trophy.

England are a team that manages matches well. They play with the handbrake on and have, so far at the tournament, aimed to keep things tight before winning games in the second half from a set-piece or a moment of individual skill from one of their forwards, such as Sterling, Kane or Jack Grealish.

Before Kane’s goal against Denmark, winning set-pieces and aiming for Harry Maguire appeared to be their best chance of scoring against an exhausted team. Yet, this approach has served them well at Euro 2020 so far and could take them all the way.

Italy v England: Live updates.

You can follow all the action live from Italy v England in our blog below.

