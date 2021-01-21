“Everybody knows that Edi is a top-class striker.”

Paul Pogba praised Edinson Cavani following Manchester United’s victory over Fulham on Wednesday night.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side won the Premier League tie 2-1 at Craven Cottage, with Cavani and Pogba scoring the goals on the night.

The result put Man United back on top of the table.



Following the match, Pogba, who scored Man United’s stunning winning goal, praised his teammate Cavani.

The Uruguayan centre-forward impressed in the game and was named man of the match by BT Sports commentators.

Pogba subtlety called for Cavani to be given a run in the team, saying that he offers something different than Man United’s other forwards – Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood.



“Everybody knows that Edi is a top-class striker and there are few strikers like this in the world, and we had the chance to have one,” Pogba told MUTV after the game.

“We know the hardest goals are those goals. We have talented players – Anthony Martial, Rashy [Marcus Rashford] in front, even Mason [Greenwood], that they can shoot from outside and stuff.

“But they don’t have this, the experience of Edi, and they don’t have the same quality of Edi as well. So, I think we complete each other with the players we have in front and Edi can obviously show his class like he did today.

“Those goals that we needed, at the right time, he’s always there at the right time and the right moment to help the team to win.”

Cavani, 33, has scored five goals in 17 appearances since joining Man United on a free transfer from Paris Saint-Germain.

