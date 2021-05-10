Michael Owen on what Edinson Cavani does better than any other footballer

“His movement is just absolutely up there with the greatest, the best in the world in my eyes.”

Michael Owen has praised Edinson Cavani and said the Manchester United striker has the best movement of any player in world football. Owen was speaking after Cavani scored in the Red Devil’s 3-1 victory over Aston Villa on Sunday.

The Uruguayan forward came off the bench in the second half at Villa Park to score his 15th goal of the season. Cavani displayed world-class movement and razor-sharp instincts to create space in the penalty area and score with a deft header.

Michael Owen on Man United striker Edinson Cavani.

According to former Liverpool and Man United striker Owen, the goal showed that Cavani, who looks set to sign a new deal at Old Trafford, possesses the “greatest” movement in world football.

“You look at the likes of Cavani on the bench there. His movement is just absolutely up there with the greatest, the best in the world in my eyes,” Owen said on Premier League Productions.

“I think he’s unbelievable when crosses are coming in. How he nips in defenders, times his run and the actual finishes as well are absolutely brilliant.

“The way he glides in front of his man, sometimes he goes behind, but it’s the timing.”

Michael Owen: Edinson Cavani is the “epitome of a centre-forward.”

Owen went on to praise Cavani for the timing of his runs, saying that the former Paris Saint-Germain striker is “unbelievable.” He also said that Cavani’s teammate Marcus Rashford, despite his obvious talent, cannot replicate the Uruguayan’s movement.

“Sometimes he makes the finish much harder than it is because he always nicks in front of the man,” Owen said.

“People talk about him and say, ‘Oh he misses loads of chances’ – it’s because he makes it so hard for himself a lot of the time by always getting across and nipping across the frontman.

“These other strikers wouldn’t even put themselves in dangerous positions but he does. He is the best timer of runs.

“In the first half, that would never have happened. Marcus Rashford – very good player, but he would never make that kind of run. Cavani is the epitome of a centre-forward.”

Cavani joined Man United on a free transfer from PSG last summer and has hit top form in recent weeks.

The 34-year-old is out of contract in the summer and has been linked with a move back to South America.

Man United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, however, has said that he is desperate to keep the striker at Old Trafford for another season. According to Italian football journalist Fabrizio Romano, Cavani will extend his stay with Man United for another season.

Edinson Cavani has signed his contract extension with Manchester United, here we go! 🚨🇺🇾 #MUFC The agreement has been completed, Cavani has accepted to stay after Man Utd board and Solskjaer were pushing to keep him. Confirmed and done deal. 🔴 #ManUtd #Cavani — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 10, 2021

