“Howe’s CV isn’t even in the same league as Rodgers’ when he took the job at Parkhead.”

Kris Commons has questioned Celtic’s imminent appointment of Eddie Howe as the club’s new manager. Howe looks set to become the new Celtic coach and permanent replacement for Neil Lennon, who left the post earlier this year.

Howe’s potential appointment appears to have excited many Celtic fans. Commons, however, has warned supporters about buying into the “myth” around the former Bournemouth manager.

He also questioned whether Howe has the attributes required to be a success for the Scottish club.

Kris Commons questions Eddie Howe to Celtic links.

“Eddie Howe is not the Messiah in the way Martin O’Neill was,” Commons told The Daily Mail. He claimed that the “softly-spoken” Howe may not be able to “hold court” in the Celtic dressing room in the same manner as his previous Celtic managers, such as Brendan Rodgers and Martin O’Neill.

Commons, who played for Celtic between 2011 and 2017, also said that life in the Premier League with Bournemouth will not prepare Howe for managing at Celtic Park and he is potentially in for a “culture shock.”

“On the day Rodgers was unveiled, 13,000 fans were there in Celtic Park to greet him. He was an instant hero,” the former Celtic midfielder said.

“Howe was managing a club whose home ground only holds 11,000 fans. More people turned out to see Rodgers parade a Celtic scarf above his head than can fit inside Bournemouth’s Vitality Stadium.

Commons dismisses comparisons between Brendan Rodgers and Eddie Howe.

Commons also dismissed comparisons between Howe and Rodgers, who was Celtic manager between 2016 and 2019. According to Commons, “the highlight of Howe’s managerial career to date has been a ninth-placed finish in the Premier League in 2017.”

“Howe’s CV isn’t even in the same league as Rodgers’ when he took the job at Parkhead.

“Rodgers had come within a whisker of winning a Premier League title at Liverpool. He had managed superstars such as Luis Suarez and Steven Gerrard and got them playing great football.

“Howe has never managed a European game in his life. Admittedly, neither had Gerrard prior to taking the Rangers job. But he knew what it felt like to be immersed in a huge club.”

Commons: Howe “spent a fortune on poor players.”

Finally, Commons said that, while Howe deserves credit for helping Bournemouth reach the Premier League and remain there for five seasons, the Cherries rise “wasn’t quite the fairytale some would have you believe.”

“Throughout their rise up the leagues, Bournemouth were lavishly funded by a Russian billionaire,” Commons writes.

“During five years in the Premier League under Howe, Bournemouth had a net spend of just over £135m.

“The idea that Howe worked miracles on a tight budget is a myth. He spent a fortune and often squandered it on poor players.”

Read More About: Celtic, Eddie Howe, Kris Commons