Ed Woodward has stepped down as Manchester United’s executive vice-chairman.

According to TalkSport and the Athletic, Ed Woodward has stepped down from his role. The news comes following the seemingly imminent collapse of the European Super League project.

However, it has been reported that the resignation has nothing to do with the European Super League project, and that he had planned to step down at the end of the year.

🚨 BREAKING 🚨 Despite the apparent collapse of the 'European Super League' Ed Woodward's exit from Manchester United is unrelated He was set to leave at the end of the season but it has been brought forward pic.twitter.com/HWj0T8RwCh — Football Daily (@footballdaily) April 20, 2021

Woodward’s resignation comes after Man United were heavily criticised by their fans for agreeing to join a breakaway European Super League.

#mufc Manchester United executive vice chairman Ed Woodward is resigning @TheAthleticUK https://t.co/LsodCnSf6z — Adam Crafton (@AdamCrafton_) April 20, 2021

BREAKING: Ed Woodward has resigned as chairman of Manchester United. Woodward’s decision comes after the backlash over the European Super League. – talkSPORT sources understand 📻 Listen → https://t.co/VJgUHnqdM1 pic.twitter.com/gNcRfW5xdp — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) April 20, 2021

LOI Arena is the new home for great League of Ireland discussion. Each week Con and Conan will take to the mic to analyse the highs and lows from the Greatest League in the World. The lads are joined by great guests each week who share a passion for all things LOI and Irish Football.

Episode 4 of LOI Arena is free to listen to here.Shamrock Rovers star Joey O’Brien discussed life in English football, dealing with injuries and the importance of faith.

The podcast will form part of a new membership offering from Pundit Arena that focuses on Irish soccer fans for just €3.99 per month, less than a euro per week.

Fans can sign up or register to listen for free at https://punditarena.com/loiarena.

You can also follow the show on Twitter and contact us via email at loi@punditarena.com.

Read More About: ed woodward, Manchester United