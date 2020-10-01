The victory could be worth at least €3m to the Irish champions.

Dundalk have qualified for the Europa League group stages after defeating KI Klaksvik at the Aviva Stadium.

The Irish champions won the game 3-1 thanks to goals from Sean Murray, Daniel Cleary and Daniel Kelly.

It will be the second time in four years that the Louth side will compete in the group stages of the competition.

First half.

Dundalk were the better side for most of the game at an empty Aviva Stadium.

Their opponents from the Faroe Islands were physical and committed but relied mostly on set-pieces to trouble the home team.

Dundalk opened the scoring 33 minutes into the first half.

Sean Hoare hit a deep cross towards Pat Hoban and the Lilywhites centre-forward did brilliantly well to cushion a header over the head of the KI defender.

Murray reacted quickest and raced towards the ball, getting there ahead of Kristian Joensen, the KI goalkeeper. Murray headed the ball into the net to put the hosts ahead.

This goal could be worth €3m to Dundalk 😯pic.twitter.com/aArR7krwaU — Pundit Arena Football (@PAFootball_) October 1, 2020

Second half.

Dundalk doubled their lead just after half-time.

Michael Duffy’s corner was dropped by the KI goalkeeper. The ball landed to Stefan Colovic, who had his header blocked.

Daniel Cleary, however, was unmarked at the back post and on hand to stab the loose ball home.

Dundalk are flying, 2-0 up now 🙌pic.twitter.com/T1eGkEt18k — Pundit Arena Football (@PAFootball_) October 1, 2020

KI comeback.

Dundalk were tested after that goal, however, with KI experiencing their best spell of the match. The Irish team’s grip on the game began to slip.

Gary Rogers was forced into a save after his side lost possession on the edge of their penalty area.

From the resulting corner, Brian Gartland cleared the ball off the line, preventing a certain goal.

KI continued to try to reduce the deficit in a rain-sodden Aviva Stadium and got their reward just after the hour mark.

Midtskogen pulls one back for KI with a stunning strike but Dundalk still lead, 2-1 #RTESoccer #RTESport pic.twitter.com/i8uByDLu9H — RTÉ Soccer (@RTEsoccer) October 1, 2020

Ole Erik Midtskogen hit a long-range effort from 30 yards that took a deflection and went beyond Rogers in the Dundalk goal.

The Faroe Islands team continued to push for the goal that would have drawn them level.

They ratcheted up the pressure on the home side but were caught out by a Dundalk counter-attack.

Dundalk reach the Europa League.

Daniel Kelly, who had come on as a substitute eight minutes beforehand, raced through on goal after KI had missed a chance at the other end.

Kelly kept his cool and slotted the ball into the bottom corner.

Financial benefits ahead for Dundalk… €2.9m for reaching the Europa League group stages.. €570k win a group match €190k draw a group match €1m bonus if they win the group €500k bonus if they finish runners up in the group..#EuropaLeague #dundalk — Leagueofireland.ie (@LOIDOTIE) October 1, 2020

Dundalk hung on to secure their place in the group stages of the Europa League.

The draw, which will be made on Friday afternoon, could see the Lilywhites pitted against European giants such as Arsenal, Benfica and Roma.

Celtic, Napoli, Leicester City, Bayer Leverkusen and Villarreal are among the other teams they could be drawn against.

Dundalk are heading into the Europa League group stages 🙌pic.twitter.com/7wBLECGD3d — Pundit Arena Football (@PAFootball_) October 1, 2020

