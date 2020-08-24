Shane Duffy dismisses West Ham transfer link as Celtic interest confirmed

Duffy is wanted by several clubs.

Shane Duffy appears to have dismissed transfer links with West Ham United. Duffy looks certain to leave Brighton and Hove Albion this summer after four years with the Seagulls.

The Republic of Ireland defender won’t be short of options, however, with several clubs reportedly interested in a move for him. Yet, it appears that he will not be joining West Ham.

Duffy dismisses West Ham link

A West Ham fan account on Twitter claimed that the Hammers were on the verge of signing Duffy.

The Derry-native dismissed the link though, suggesting that the source was incorrect.

We'll see what happens but he'll be equally worshipped at west ham and his dad was a hammer ⚒️ pic.twitter.com/fGoTKQABdQ — Club. West Ham (@ClubdeWestHam) August 23, 2020

Wouldn’t listen to a word he says he ain’t got a clue 😂 — Shane Duffy (@shaneduffy) August 23, 2020

West Ham manager David Moyes worked with Duffy when the pair were at Everton.

Moyes, however, will reportedly need to sell players before he can sign anyone, complicating any move for the defender.

Duffy to Celtic

Celtic have been strongly linked with a move for Duffy in recent days. The 28-year-old is a Celtic supporter and Neil Lennon, the club’s manager, is a fan of the defender.

Lennon has reportedly sanctioned the sale of midfielder Tom Rogic to a team in Qatar for £4m. If the deal goes through, Celtic will have the funds required to complete a loan move for Duffy.

Brighton reportedly want a £2m loan fee for the Irish defender, and for the Scottish champions to pay most of his wages.

Lennon recently confirmed that the club was interested in signing Duffy. The Celtic boss wants him to be part of the squad as the Glasgow side seek to win 10 Scottish championships in a row.

Duffy, who has also been linked with West Bromwich Albion, only played 21 times for Brighton last season under Graham Potter. He had been a mainstay of the Seagulls team under Chris Hughton.

