Man United legend says players don’t yet trust Donny van de Beek

Manchester United players did not look to pass to Donny van de Beek during the FA Cup tie against West Ham United on Tuesday night, according to BBC pundit Jermaine Jenas. While Man United legend Mark Hughes has said that the player has yet to earn the trust of his teammates.

Van de Beek started Man United’s FA Cup win over the Hammers at Old Trafford but struggled to make an impact. The Dutch midfielder played 73 minutes of the game, before being withdrawn for Bruno Fernandes.

The frustrating night summed up Van de Beek’s time in Manchester United so far.

Van de Beek’s struggles at Manchester United.

Since joining the club from Ajax last summer in a transfer worth up to £39m, the midfielder has played just 300 minutes of football in the Premier League.

Van de Beek’s path to the starting XI has been blocked by Fernandes, Paul Pogba, Scott McTominay and Fred. Even midfield veteran Nemanja Matic has played over twice as many minutes for the Red Devils this season.

It has been a campaign to forget for the 23-year-old.

Jenas: Van de Beek is playing with fear.

Jenas said that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s use of the player has hampered his development. According to the former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder, who was on co-commentary for the FA Cup match, Van de Beek is “playing with fear.”

“That look on his face there I’ve just seen sums up, unfortunately, the way he’s playing at the moment, with a bit of fear and a lack of rhythm,’ Jenas said during commentary for the BBC.

“I honestly don’t think it’s his fault. He’s out there being professional, doing everything he possibly can.

“But when you don’t have that run of games in your system or belief that you can go out there and afford to make mistakes, you don’t show the full version of who you are, and that creative streak which got him to the football club in the first place.

“It still feels like everything is taking a bit too long.

“You have to be careful not to try and think Van de Beek can do what Bruno Fernandes can do. He’s his own type of player.”

Jenas went on to say that it appeared that the Man United players did not look to pass to Van De Beek.

“I think Van de Beek is still working out of what he is for Manchester United. I’d still like him to want the ball a bit more.

“Maybe have a shot instead of passing it back or passing it sideways. Manchester United do not look for him, which is a bit of an issue.”

Donny van de Beek didn't want his time to come 💔 pic.twitter.com/viPs68FGNx — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) February 9, 2021

Man United players don’t trust Van de Beek yet – Mark Hughes.

Over on talkSport, Mark Hughes said something similar about the Dutch midfielder. The former Man United striker said the player’s teammates do not appear to “trust” Van de Beek yet.

“It looks like they don’t trust him with the ball yet,” Hughes said.

“When the likes of Fred and Matic look up and they see Rashford, they see Martial, they see Greenwood, who is still a young player but has great talent, it’s like they defer to them, their first thought is to pass to them.

“Van de Beek, I haven’t seen a great deal of movement. I haven’t seen little movements to get in pockets of space, even though you suspect that’s the player he is and those are the areas he wants to work in.

“He’s been disappointing again. He’s playing for Manchester United, a huge club, he’s got to show more than he’s showing at the moment.

Hughes said that Van de Beek needs to greatly improve if he is to stand any chance of breaking into Solskjaer’s team on a permanent basis.

“You want to give the boy a chance, and he probably feels a bit aggrieved that he hasn’t had a run of games, he’s probably feeling a bit hard done by,” the former Manchester City manager said.

“But you have to say, given what he’s produced in the time he’s had, he doesn’t deserve more than that. So, he’s got to show more.”

Van de Beek.

Van de Beek was reportedly set to join Real Madrid before the Covid-19 pandemic forced the shutdown of the 2019/20 season. The Netherlands international excelled for his Ajax, his hometown side, scoring 41 goals and registering 34 assists for the Amsterdam team.

Van de Beek was a key player as Ajax reached the semi-finals of the 2019 Champions League. He is evidently a talented player going through a tough period in his career.

It appears, however, that Man United and Solskjaer had no obvious plan about how to use the player when they signed him. It is also possible that he will be the long-term successor to Pogba, who has been linked with a transfer away from Old Trafford.

In the meantime, Solskjaer will have to try to do his part to make the player’s confidence doesn’t completely collapse.

