 Close sidebar

Man United are set to sign Donny van de Beek from Ajax in €40m deal

by Robert Redmond
donny van de beek

The Dutch midfielder will sign a five-year deal with the club.

Manchester United are close to signing Donny van de Beek from Ajax, according to multiple reports.

Van de Beek has been linked with a host of Europe’s top clubs due to his impressive displays for Ajax over the last three seasons.

donny van de beek

Van de Beek in demand

Barcelona, Real Madrid and Tottenham Hotspur were all linked with moves for the central midfielder. Real Madrid were reportedly due to sign him before the COVID-19 shutdown.

Yet, it appears that Man United have beaten them all to land the 23-year-old.

Man United set to sign Dutch midfielder over the coming days

According to reports on Sunday evening, Van de Beek will sign a five-year contract with Man United, who have offered Ajax €40m for the player.

According to Italian football journalist Fabrizio Romano, the two clubs have a strong working relationship.

Edwin van der Sar, the former Manchester United goalkeeper, is Ajax’s chief executive and a former teammate of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, the United manager.

donny van de beek

What Man United fans can expect from Van de Beek

Van de Beek is said to be keen on moving to Old Trafford and playing in the Premier League. While Solskjaer has scouted the midfielder for several months.

Van de Beek scored 41 goals in 175 appearances for Ajax since breaking into the first-team in 2015. He came on as a second-half substitute in the 2017 Europa League final against Manchester United, a match Ajax lost 2–0. Van de Beek has earned 10 caps for the Netherlands.

The midfielder is a box-to-box midfielder, with an eye for goal who can also play deeper in midfield.

Read More About: , ,

Related posts

Johann van Graan allays concerns around Damian De Allende

Dara O’Shea called up to Irish squad but McCarthy & Parrott are doubts

Jose Mourinho happy he no longer has to come up against Matt Doherty
This website uses cookies in order to offer you the most relevant information. Please accept cookies for optimal performance.