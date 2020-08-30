Man United are set to sign Donny van de Beek from Ajax in €40m deal

The Dutch midfielder will sign a five-year deal with the club.

Manchester United are close to signing Donny van de Beek from Ajax, according to multiple reports.

Van de Beek has been linked with a host of Europe’s top clubs due to his impressive displays for Ajax over the last three seasons.

Van de Beek in demand

Barcelona, Real Madrid and Tottenham Hotspur were all linked with moves for the central midfielder. Real Madrid were reportedly due to sign him before the COVID-19 shutdown.

Yet, it appears that Man United have beaten them all to land the 23-year-old.

After new contacts also on last hours with his agent, Manchester United have reached a total agreement on personal terms with Donny Van de Beek. The Dutch midfielder has accepted to join Man Utd until June 2025. 🔴 #MUFC #ManUnited #transfers — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 30, 2020

Man United have agreed a fee with Ajax for Donny van de Beek. Agreement is around £40m. Personal terms and a medical to follow but United now confident it will get done. — Rob Dawson (@RobDawsonESPN) August 30, 2020

Man United set to sign Dutch midfielder over the coming days

According to reports on Sunday evening, Van de Beek will sign a five-year contract with Man United, who have offered Ajax €40m for the player.

According to Italian football journalist Fabrizio Romano, the two clubs have a strong working relationship.

Edwin van der Sar, the former Manchester United goalkeeper, is Ajax’s chief executive and a former teammate of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, the United manager.

What Man United fans can expect from Van de Beek

Van de Beek is said to be keen on moving to Old Trafford and playing in the Premier League. While Solskjaer has scouted the midfielder for several months.

Van de Beek scored 41 goals in 175 appearances for Ajax since breaking into the first-team in 2015. He came on as a second-half substitute in the 2017 Europa League final against Manchester United, a match Ajax lost 2–0. Van de Beek has earned 10 caps for the Netherlands.

The midfielder is a box-to-box midfielder, with an eye for goal who can also play deeper in midfield.

