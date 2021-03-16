The Dutch midfielder has endured a difficult season with the Red Devils.

Donny van de Beek wants to leave Manchester United at the end of the season, according to reports.

The Dutch midfielder joined the Red Devils from Ajax last summer in a transfer worth €40m. Van de Beek scored on his debut against Crystal Palace, but has been a peripheral figure all season.

Donny van de Beek struggles at Man United.

Van de Beek has only featured 13 times in the Premier League this season. The former Ajax midfielder, 23, has played just 311 minutes in the division for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side.

The player’s path to the starting XI has been blocked by Bruno Fernandes Paul Pogba, Scott McTominay and Fred. And even midfield veteran Nemanja Matic has played over twice as many minutes as Van de Beek for the Red Devils this season.

It appears that Solskjaer has yet to find a role for the player, or never had a role in mind for him when he signed.

And now Van de Beek reportedly wants to leave Man United, less than one year into a five-year contract.

Donny van de Beek reportedly wants to leave Man United.

According to The Daily Star, the midfielder is “ready to quit” Old Trafford. He reportedly wants to find a new club and get his career back on track.

The report also states Van de Beek and his representatives are set for talks with Ed Woodward, Man United’s executive vice-chairman, before the end of the current campaign.

There have also been reports suggesting that Solskjaer was not keen on signing Van de Beek last summer.

What’s next for Van de Beek?

Van de Beek has recently returned from injury, and may get more opportunities in the coming weeks due to the packed fixture list and Paul Pogba’s continued absence through injury.

The midfielder was reportedly set to join Real Madrid before the Covid-19 pandemic began in March 2020, and sport was shut down.

It is possible that the Spanish champions may rekindle their interest in the player. If not, a return to Ajax, possible on loan, may help Van de Beek in the short-term.

Read More About: Donny van de Beek, Manchester United, Premier League, Real Madrid