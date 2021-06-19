Ronaldo has a very strict diet.

Cristiano Ronaldo made headlines ahead of Portugal’s opening Euro 2020 game against Hungary. At a press conference, the Portugal captain moved two Coca-Cola bottles away from him and held up a bottle of water, saying “Agua!” – encouraging people to snub fizzy drinks in favour of water. The move made headlines throughout the world and brought a new focus on Ronaldo’s famously uncompromising diet.

According to Insider, Ronaldo, who was one of the first players at Manchester United to hire a personal chef, eats six meals a day. He follows a very strict diet, which features a lot of swordfish, tuna and olives. He does five gym sessions a week, enjoys an afternoon siesta, swims regularly and does pilates.

For breakfast, Ronaldo has a “selection of hams and cheeses with a side of yoghurt.” The Portugal captain then has some avocado on toast as a post-breakfast snack.

Ronaldo reportedly has two lunches. The first is a chicken salad, and the second is a variety of fish with eggs, salad and olives.

For dinner, Ronaldo is said to have two meals. The Juventus forward will either eat fish – cod, haddock or tuna – or eat chicken or steak. His total energy intake each day is said to be around 3,200 calories.

According to The Times, Ronaldo’s favourite meal is bacalhau à brás – cod, onions, thinly sliced potatoes and scrambled eggs. The 36-year-old avoids fizzy drinks, and has since he was a teenager, because of their high sugar content.

Ronaldo is also said to only drink alcohol on “special occasions.” When he does drink alcohol, he will only have one glass of wine.

Ronaldo has wedded this strict diet to his incredible natural talent, football intelligence and intense winning mentality, which has seen him win almost every single individual and team honour in the sport.

