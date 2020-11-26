Brilliant Diego Maradona documentary is free to watch online

The documentary has been made available to watch on Channel 4’s website.

The excellent and widely-acclaimed documentary about Diego Maradona, who has passed away on Wednesday aged 60 in his native Argentina, has been made available to watch again on Channel 4’s catch up service.

The film, which was released in 2019, originally aired on Channel 4 back in March and is a must-watch for any sports fan.

Directed by Asif Kapadia, the documentary follows Maradona’s time with Napoli between 1984 and 1991.

Diego Maradona’s career.

The Argentine inspired the Italian side and led them to the first Serie A title victory in their history. He also led his country to World Cup glory in 1986.

Off the field, however, Maradona’s life spiralled out of control. He was dogged by personal problems, drug issues and became involved with the underworld in Naples.

As Maradona’s former personal trainer says in the film, “For Diego, I would go to the end of the world… But with Maradona, I wouldn’t take a step.”

Diego Maradona documentary.

The documentary features incredible highs and desperate lows and whizzes along at a frantic pace without wasting a second of screen-time.

Kapadia also directed the brilliant sports documentary, Senna, about the late Formula One driver Ayrton Senna.

You can watch the trailer for the Maradona documentary below.

How to watch Diego Maradona documentary online.

The documentary has a rating of 89% on Rotten Tomatoes.

You can watch it on All4, Channel 4’s catch-up service, by clicking here. It is available to watch for the next 30 days. And all you need to do is sign-up to the service, which is free.

