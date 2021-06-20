Didi Hamann unimpressed with Cristiano Ronaldo’s showboating against Germany

“He’s belittling the opposition.”

Didi Hamann was not impressed with Cristiano Ronaldo’s showboating in his side’s defeat on Saturday. Portugal and Germany played out the most action-packed match of Euro 2020 so far in Munich.

Germany won the game 4-2 and it was a disappointing afternoon for Ronaldo, despite the Portugal captain scoring the 107th goal of his international career.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s no-look pass.

On RTÉ, Hamann took issue with Ronaldo’s showboating in the match. With Portugal leading 1-0 in the first-half, Ronaldo pulled off an exceptional piece of skill. The Juventus forward knocked the ball over Antonio Rudiger’s head before playing a flicked, no-look pass.

The piece of individual skill bamboozled Rudiger, and excited fans watching at home and in the stadium, but Hamann wasn’t impressed with Ronaldo.

The former Liverpool midfielder argued that Ronaldo was disrespectful to his opponents and his act was potentially the moment that the game began to turn against Portugal.

Didi Hamann: Cristiano Ronaldo’s no-look pass was “nonsense.”

“I think it’s nonsense,” the former Germany midfielder said about Ronaldo’s no-look flick pass.

“He flicks the ball over, pretends he is going to catch it and backheels it across, and looks away… of course it is [amazing] and we know he can do that. I think, in a way he’s belittling the opposition.

“This is at 1-0 and I’m sitting here while you all rave about it, how good he is. And yes, he is the best, with Messi… He looks a fool now because this is 1-0. He does look the fool.

“If you ask the German players, after the game, what they thought of it, they would have noticed that.

“I tell you now, all of them will say it may have given us an extra bit of whatever to change things.

“What is he trying to achieve? Maybe this [Germany comeback] is where it all started.”

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Cristiano Ronaldo, didi hamann, Euro 2020, Germany, Portugal