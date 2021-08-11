“I was walking out of the room and Peter Schmeichel said to me, ‘Irish’.”

Dessie Baker has recalled being at the centre of a dispute between Manchester United legends Roy Keane and Peter Schmeichel. Baker spent two years at Man United in the mid-1990s and was almost indirectly responsible for a row escalating between his fellow Irishman Keane and Danish goalkeeper Schmeichel.

Roy Keane has just called Peter Schmeichel a 'balloon' live on ITV 😯 They were never best mates at Man United, anyway… https://t.co/ZjJ8v9zHl7 — Pundit Arena (@PunditArena) July 7, 2021

Dessie Baker on the dispute between Keane and Schmeichel.

Baker joined Man United as an apprentice from Dublin schoolboy side Stella Maris in 1994 when he was 16 and spent two years with the club. The Red Devils did not give the Dubliner a professional contract but he encountered some of the most famous figures in the club’s history, from Alex Ferguson to David Beckham and Paul Scholes, to Keane and Schmeichel.

Baker was an apprentice tasked with cleaning the boots of first-team players and he has shared an anecdote about how his job almost caused a dispute between Schmeichel and Keane, who were never close friends at Old Trafford.

Baker told the Irish Daily Star that Corkman Keane stuck up for him against the Danish goalkeeper, who referred to the youngster as ‘Irish’ and demanded that Baker bring him ‘tea and toast.’

Dessie Baker on the dispute between Roy Keane and Peter Schmeichel.

“I remember putting the boots down one day. The dressing room was packed with all the first-team players. I was walking out of the room and Peter Schmeichel said to me, ‘Irish’,” Baker said.

“I looked back and I went back to him. Everybody was looking at me, all the first-team players. I was like, ‘Oh my God.’

“He said something like, ‘Can I see my face in these boots?’. I was all panicky. I got all nervous. ‘I don’t know,’ I said.

“‘Do them properly!’ he said, ‘And get me some tea and toast.'”

Baker: Keane and Schmeichel didn’t see eye to eye.

Baker went on to detail how Keane took Schmeichel to task over how he spoke to the youngster. And Keane also instructed Baker not to facilitate Schmeichel’s demand.

“I was walking out of the changing room and Roy stood up,” Baker continued.

“‘Excuse me, Dessie, isn’t it?’ I said, ‘Yeah’. He said, ‘Come here for a second.’ They never really saw eye to eye, Roy and Schmeichel. It was true. There were always bits and bobs like that happening.

“Anyway, Roy pushed back and said, ‘Here, his name is not Irish, it’s fucking Dessie. If you’ve got a problem with your boots, then tell him, don’t be smart.’

“He turned to me. ‘Don’t get him tea and toast, he’ll get his own tea and toast.'”

Baker: Keane stood up for me.

“I was looking around, thinking this is a great start to my Man United career; Roy Keane standing up for me in front of Peter Schmeichel in a dressing room full of absolute legends.

“You can imagine my face. I was only a pimply teenager, but you can imagine my face going purple at this stage. Roy says, ‘Go on, I’ll talk to you later.’

“So that was the first encounter I really had with Roy. It was like he was looking after me straight away from the get-go.”

Dessie Baker.

Baker left Man United in 1996 after the club didn’t offer him a professional deal.

The Dubliner went on to have a successful career in the League of Ireland with Shelbourne, Longford Town and Shamrock Rovers. He also played for the Republic of Ireland at underage level.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Dessie Baker, Manchester United, peter schmeichel, roy keane