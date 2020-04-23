Alex Ferguson: Denis Irwin Only Player Guaranteed To Get Into All-Time Man United XI

Denis Irwin was such a brilliant footballer, Alex Ferguson only remembers him making one mistake throughout his entire career.

Ferguson also reckons that Irwin is the only player guaranteed to make his all-time Manchester United XI.

Irwin played 529 times for Man United. He was part of the Red Devils team that won seven Premier League titles, three FA Cups, the European Cup Winners Cup, the Champions League and the League Cup.

The Corkman played against some of the best teams in the world, from Juventus to Barcelona, Inter Milan to Bayern Munich. Yet, Ferguson believes that Irwin only made one mistake on the pitch, such was his excellence, concentration and dependability. He holds Irwin in the highest regard as a footballer.

“Now there was a player, Denis Irwin,” Ferguson said in his second autobiography, written with Paul Hayward.

“We always called him eight out of ten Denis. So quick and nimble: quick-brained. Never let you down. There was never any bad publicity with him.”

According to the former United manager, Irwin made the only error of his Red Devils career against Arsenal and it resulted in a late goal from Dennis Bergkamp. However, Ferguson instantly forgave him.

“I remember a game at Arsenal when Denis allowed Dennis Bergkamp to score late in the match, and the press said: ‘Well, you’ll be disappointed with Denis.’

“I replied: ‘Aye, well, he’s been with me for eight or nine years and he’s never made a mistake. I think we can forgive him one.”

In his first autobiography, Ferguson said Irwin was “just about the most reliable professional on our books.” He would later say that Irwin was the only player guaranteed to be his all-time Manchester United team.

“People ask you who is your best Man United team. It is absolutely impossible,” Ferguson said in 2013.

“You look at the strikers I had, going back to (Brian) McClair, (Mark) Hughes, (Andy) Cole, (Eric) Cantona, (Ruud) van Nistelrooy, (Louis) Saha, Ole Gunnar Solksjaer, (Dwight) Yorke, Teddy Sheringham.

“Then to the present players, Wayne Rooney, (Robin) van Persie, Chicharito (Xavier Hernandez). How do you pick out of that? Cantona and somebody else?

“The midfield was probably a bit easier because you have (Roy) Keane, (Bryan) Robson and (Paul) Scholes, they were fantastic players and (David) Beckham, (Cristiano) Ronaldo and (Ryan) Giggs.

“But honestly, I would say Denis Irwin would be the one certainty to get in the team. I called him an eight out of 10.”

A stunning Eric Cantona assist and an expert finish from Denis Irwin v Spurs! #MUFC pic.twitter.com/EkzneHHxhR — Manchester United (@ManUtd) October 26, 2017

Irwin started his career with Leeds United and joined Man United from Oldham Athletic in 1990 for just £625,000. It would prove to be one of Ferguson’s finest pieces of transfer business.

The Irishman slotted straight into the team. Although he was naturally right-footed, Irwin played predominately at left-back. He was an expert free-kick and penalty-taker and ended up netting an impressive 33 goals for the Red Devils.

Irwin was a crucial part of the club’s greatest successes during the 1990s. He was rightly voted into the Premier League team of the decade and now regularly features in all-time Premier League XIs.

Ferguson’s praise was fully warranted, as Irwin would be the first name on most teamsheets for any side in any era.